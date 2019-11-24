Blindboy’s new book is a bestseller – but I don’t get it
Boulevard Wren and Other Stories: Too often these stories drift and sway
If Blindboy Boatclub is too busy to read, it seems absurd and pointless for him to attempt to write books. Photograph: Alan Place
“The literature world, and the art world […]some of it is bollocks,” says Blindboy Boatclub on an early episode of his podcast. He’s discussing the reception of his first book and what it will be like to write a second.
“Some of the reviews I got from the literary critics, they were agenda driven […]But I’m quite happy to antagonise that system […]and I will continue to rattle cages of the literary world.”