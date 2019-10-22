Before I review Bill Bryson’s new book, a science experiment. No, don’t just read the rest of this paragraph and skim on – I did this the other night, and boggled myself and a niece and nephew.

Close your left eye and stare straight ahead with the other one, then hold up the pointing finger (that’s a technical term) from your right hand as far out in front of you as you can. If you slowly move it from left to right while still staring straight ahead with your right eye at some stage the finger will disappear. Tah dah! Your blind spot.