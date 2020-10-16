Best-selling author Bill Bryson ‘to retire from writing’

Bill Bryson, author of travel and science books which have sold millions of copies worldwide, is considering putting down the pen for good.

The 68-year-old told Times Radio he had been treating retirement as an experiment this year and “it has been successful and I’m pretty likely to continue”.

Bryson, whose books include A Short History of Nearly Everything and The Lost Continent, is perhaps best known for a travel book on his adopted homeland Notes from a Small Island.

In the book, he described Durham as “a perfect little city” and Bryson went on to become chancellor of the university in 2005.

Born in Iowa and now a dual US-UK citizen, Bryson told the station in an interview to be broadcast on Thursday he was worried about running out of things to do if he stopped writing.

He added: “That has not been the case.

“The world is full of other things to do that are enjoyable without any of the pressures that come with you doing this as a job.” – PA