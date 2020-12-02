Best new crime fiction: Ian Rankin’s brilliant John Rebus returns

Plus new thrills from Andrea Carter, Anja de Jager, Charlotte Philby and Anthony J Quinn

Declan Burke

Ian Rankin has released A Song for the Dark Times, his 23rd Rebus novel. Photograph: Ulf Andersen/Getty

Is there to be no peace for John Rebus? Long since retired, and supposedly keeping his hand in by working through some cold cases, Edinburgh’s finest is called into action once more in A Song for the Dark Times (Orion, £19.99), Ian Rankin’s 23rd Rebus novel.

This time it’s personal: when his estranged daughter Samantha calls to say that her husband Keith has gone missing, Rebus heads for the wild Scottish north coast, where he discovers that Samantha herself is a suspect in Keith’s disappearance. Back in Edinburgh, Siobhan Clarke and Malcolm Fox investigate the murder of Salman bin Mahmoud, the playboy son of a Saudi dissident.

