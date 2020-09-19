Athoscailt, a new poem by Aifric Mac Aodha
With a translation by David Wheatley
Aifric Mac Aodha
Is é an cleas atá ann an righneas mínádúrtha,
an seasamh siar a chur díot láithreach, gan aon riail á sárú.
Má tá tú istigh leo, ní chuirfear cnámh ann.
Caithfidh an fear atá scoite ón mbeár mála Tayto leat
le tabhairt dá shípéir Gearmánach – Dante –
is nuair a fhiafróidh a chompánach de
ar osclaíodh prochóg éigin faoin mbaile mór, an bhfuil oisrí anois á riar acu,
is ar mhaithe leatsa chomh maith le héinne
a labhróidh an guth taobh thiar den chuntar, Tá sin… oisrí agus super noodles.
REOPENING
The trick will be to slip off the bridle
as soon as you can without breaking the rules. If
you catch it, you’ll know in your marrow.
The man ringfenced from the bar will toss you a bag
of Tayto to give to his German shepherd – Dante –
and when his other pal asks if some dive
in town is open, and if they’re serving oysters now,
for your benefit as much as anyone else’s
the voice from behind the counter will say, They are… oysters and super noodles.
Aifric Mad Aodha works as an assistant editor with An Gum. Her latest collection, Foreign News, with translations by David Wheatley, was published by Gallery Press in 2017