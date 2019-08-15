Ask Again, Yes review: Powerful study of a family broken by mental illness
Mary Beth Keane has written an engaging, compassionate novel, rich with story
Mary Beth Keane
It’s notoriously difficult to write about mental illness in fiction. The novelist always runs the risk of descending into cliche. Perhaps the greatest depiction of the condition lies in To Kill a Mockingbird, where the closing sections between Boo Radley and Scout shatter prejudices while demanding empathy from the reader. Mary Beth Keane – whose novel Fever presented a lively account of “Typhoid Mary”, who spent 30 years incarcerated in a New York sanatorium on suspicion of being the bearer of a lethal bacterial infection – takes on the subject in an epic tale of family life in upstate New York that is both gripping and exhausting.
The novel opens with a couple of young Irish-American policemen, Francis Gleeson and Brian Stanhope, patrolling the streets of the city and becoming involved with their first hold-up. Guns are drawn and, in a Chekhovian moment, there’s a sense that this will not be the only time a firearm plays a part in the drama of their lives.