It’s notoriously difficult to write about mental illness in fiction. The novelist always runs the risk of descending into cliche. Perhaps the greatest depiction of the condition lies in To Kill a Mockingbird, where the closing sections between Boo Radley and Scout shatter prejudices while demanding empathy from the reader. Mary Beth Keane – whose novel Fever presented a lively account of “Typhoid Mary”, who spent 30 years incarcerated in a New York sanatorium on suspicion of being the bearer of a lethal bacterial infection – takes on the subject in an epic tale of family life in upstate New York that is both gripping and exhausting.

The novel opens with a couple of young Irish-American policemen, Francis Gleeson and Brian Stanhope, patrolling the streets of the city and becoming involved with their first hold-up. Guns are drawn and, in a Chekhovian moment, there’s a sense that this will not be the only time a firearm plays a part in the drama of their lives.