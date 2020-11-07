Arsène Wenger and Jürgen Klopp pitch up on the page

My Life In Red and White: My Autobiography by Arsène Wenger, translated by Daniel Hahn and Andrea Reece (Weidenfeld & Nicolson)

Klopp: My Liverpool Romance by Anthony Quinn (Faber & Faber)

They were wild days. The photographic collage within Arsène Wenger’s life story contains a striking and vaguely religious image of the gaunt Arsenal manager standing with his hands spread in disbelief after he has been banished by the referee to the stand in Old Trafford, surrounded by baying and delighted Manchester United fans.