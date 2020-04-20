Apropos of Nothing by Woody Allen: The glib quips seem badly out of place

An unreconstructed attitude to women is evident and queasy questions go unanswered

Donald Clarke
US writer, actor and film director Woody Allen. Photograph: Evening Standard/Getty Images

US writer, actor and film director Woody Allen. Photograph: Evening Standard/Getty Images

Many readers will be grateful that Woody Allen’s memoir has arrived in a time of face masks and latex gloves. So toxic is the volume that some may be tempted to rinse it in chloroxylenol before placing on a lectern 2m distant.

The surrounding furore hardly needs to be reiterated. It is more than a quarter of a century since the film-maker was accused of sexually molesting his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow. The story ebbed and flowed until, in the wake of the #MeToo scandal, it swelled into an unavoidable tsunami. Hachette, Allen’s original publisher, adopted a strategy guaranteed to annoy everyone: first agreeing to run the volume, then dropping out at the last moment.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.