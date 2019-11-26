Anseo: a beautiful book interweaving family, race, Gaeilge and social media
Book Review: Úna-Minh Kavanagh’s experience of Irish intolerance to difference is a reminder of our own narrowness of vision
Úna-Minh Kavanagh: she combines her love of Gaeilge and social media skills to promote a fresh and vibrant use of the language
Anseo by Úna-Minh Kavanagh is a beautiful book. It is beautiful in its conception, execution and, most importantly, in its effect.
It tells the story of the author’s life as a Hanoi-born, Irish adoptee raised from the first weeks of her young life in Tralee, Co Kerry, by a single mother and an Irish-speaking grandfather during the 1990s.