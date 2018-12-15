Anna Burns: The Booker winner on why she is unable to write
She went from poverty to bestseller status with 'Milkman'. Now, chronic pain prevents her from writing
Anna Burns, author of 'Milkman'. Photograph: Eleni Stefanou
The success of Anna Burns’s Milkman is quite something. Since winning the £50,000 Man Booker Prize, sales have gone through the roof, far beyond expectations of the sort of “Booker bump” a winning novel receives.
Burns has achieved the rare hat-trick that turns a literary novel into a bestseller, being loved by the holy trinity of booksellers, book buyers and reviewers.