Anna Burns: The Booker winner on why she is unable to write

She went from poverty to bestseller status with 'Milkman'. Now, chronic pain prevents her from writing

Paul McVeigh

Anna Burns, author of 'Milkman'. Photograph: Eleni Stefanou

Anna Burns, author of 'Milkman'. Photograph: Eleni Stefanou

The success of Anna Burns’s Milkman is quite something. Since winning the £50,000 Man Booker Prize, sales have gone through the roof, far beyond expectations of the sort of “Booker bump” a winning novel receives.

Burns has achieved the rare hat-trick that turns a literary novel into a bestseller, being loved by the holy trinity of booksellers, book buyers and reviewers.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.