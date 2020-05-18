And Their Children After Them: Disaffected youth in 1990s France

Review: Nicolas Mathieu’s portrait of ennui and class in a changing nation is exceptional

John Boyne
French writer Nicolas Mathieu. Photograph: Michel Stoupak/NurPhoto via Getty

French writer Nicolas Mathieu. Photograph: Michel Stoupak/NurPhoto via Getty

It’s a good job teenagers are so bloody miserable or a whole genre of literature would have to be abandoned for ever. There’d be no Outsiders, no Catcher in the Rye; John Green would be out of a job. When Albert Camus published L’Étranger in 1942, French readers were gripped by the book’s audacious blend of youth and racial discord.

There are echoes of Camus’s classic in Nicolas Mathieu’s second novel, which won France’s prestigious Prix Goncourt. Not only is it steeped in as much tension and violence as its literary precursor, but it’s also as good an account of disaffected youth as I’ve read in a long time.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.