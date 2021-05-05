American Mules: poetry at once serious and authentically enjoyable
Martina Evans is part of an unofficial Cork diaspora, some of the best Irish poets writing now
Martina Evans: ‘Her poems are never simply spoken by a poet, but also by a woman who trained as a radiologist and whose training informs so much of this work.’
The opening poem of American Mules, the eighth collection from Martina Evans, finds the poet going through a plethora of electricians to get the fusebox in her Hackney home repaired:
Mick from UK Power Direct took it away in the end.
He said the Trident could be very classy but he didn’t
say my rusty, paint-splashed one was
although I still have a piece of its porcelain.