American Mules: poetry at once serious and authentically enjoyable

The opening poem of American Mules, the eighth collection from Martina Evans, finds the poet going through a plethora of electricians to get the fusebox in her Hackney home repaired:

Mick from UK Power Direct took it away in the end.

He said the Trident could be very classy but he didn’t

say my rusty, paint-splashed one was

although I still have a piece of its porcelain.