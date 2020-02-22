If you’re reaching for a stage metaphor to describe Anne Enright’s new novel, I suggest something involving screens, or trapdoors, or an illusionist’s mirrored boxes. It’s the only explanation for how Actress contains much more than seems possible for a 264-page novel.

The setting is family, the subject fame, and the two go at it like knives from the start. Our narrator Norah FitzMaurice is working out the story of her mother, Irish actress Katherine O’Dell, and telling it to us as she goes. Who, the story asks, pays the price of celebrity?