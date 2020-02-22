Actress by Anne Enright: a writer performing at the peak of her powers

Book review: Actress does what novels so rarely do: it shows us both sides of everything, the performance and the reality

Updated: about an hour ago
John Self
Anne Enright: Actress shows us both sides of everything, the performance and the reality, up close and distant, the division between the person we know and the person we see. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Anne Enright: Actress shows us both sides of everything, the performance and the reality, up close and distant, the division between the person we know and the person we see. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

If you’re reaching for a stage metaphor to describe Anne Enright’s new novel, I suggest something involving screens, or trapdoors, or an illusionist’s mirrored boxes. It’s the only explanation for how Actress contains much more than seems possible for a 264-page novel.

The setting is family, the subject fame, and the two go at it like knives from the start. Our narrator Norah FitzMaurice is working out the story of her mother, Irish actress Katherine O’Dell, and telling it to us as she goes. Who, the story asks, pays the price of celebrity?

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.