A Very Strange Man: A Memoir of Aidan Higgins – A marriage in close-up

One day in 1995, as I was reading Donkey’s Years: Memoirs of a Life as Story Told, a new book by Aidan Higgins, I realised that the author had done something strange. He had taken one of the best sections of his novel Balcony of Europe, published in 1972, removed the word Ruttle, the name of the protagonist, and replaced it with Higgins, and reprinted it as memoir.

How should it matter? The section, as I read it in the novel, was filled with detailed observation and sharp noticing. The writing was exquisite, the tenderness in the tone was coupled with something sour and unsparing of both the self and the world around it. In the preface to her memoir, Alannah Hopkin writes: “Aidan was one of the great stylists of the late twentieth century.” Anyone who wonders about this should read that twice-used episode or the opening section – the scene on the bus – in Higgins’s novel Langrishe, Go Down (1966).