A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: A masterclass in how to write by George Saunders

The career of the modern writer: write a great work (or, in some cases, just write a work); wait for some random university to hire you under some honorary title; sit in a shared office that has the same atmosphere as a European hostel; be occasionally wheeled out to impart your great knowledge upon the next generation of would-be adjunct professors; be grateful you survived another year.

It is a bleak but time-honoured tradition. And I suppose there is a certain thrill for the student walking into a cosy classroom and there, behind the lectern, is Maya Angelou or Vladimir Nabokov or Zadie Smith.