A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: A masterclass in how to write by George Saunders
Book review: One of the great living writers explains what makes classic short stories work so well
George Saunders’ new book A Swim in a Pond is truly worth its weight in gold. Photograph: Johnny Louis/FilmMagic
The career of the modern writer: write a great work (or, in some cases, just write a work); wait for some random university to hire you under some honorary title; sit in a shared office that has the same atmosphere as a European hostel; be occasionally wheeled out to impart your great knowledge upon the next generation of would-be adjunct professors; be grateful you survived another year.
It is a bleak but time-honoured tradition. And I suppose there is a certain thrill for the student walking into a cosy classroom and there, behind the lectern, is Maya Angelou or Vladimir Nabokov or Zadie Smith.