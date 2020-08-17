A Stormy Petrel: The Life and Times of John Pope Hennessy

The Stormy Petrel here is Sir John Pope Hennessy (1834-91). He was the enfant terrible of the 19th-century British colonial service and one of the most remarkable Irishmen of the whole period.

This dapper dilettante with the gift of the gab was small in stature but never short of ego. He was twice an MP at Westminister, and governor of Labuan (in Borneo), West Africa, The Bahamas, the Windward Islands, Hong Kong and Mauritius. Hennessy caused havoc in all of these far-flung places, falling out with officials and colonial elites alike. He courted popular appeal introducing important pro-native reforms.