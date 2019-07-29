Catherine Czerkawska’s new book differs considerably from her earlier writing (which includes poetry, novels, and TV, radio and stage productions), but it will not disappoint her admirers, rather attract more. A Proper Person to be Detained turns difficult family subject matter into a fascinating book, full of resonance for these islands.

The core narrative is brutally simple: Czerkawska’s great-great uncle John Manley was killed by his friend John Ross in a drunken brawl in Leeds on Christmas night, 1881.

The crime’s terrible consequences are written about in detail, particularly for the victim’s sister Elizabeth, which lead to her eventual institutionalisation for insanity. Manley’s figure, “cheerful John, fond of a joke, with his fine head of curly red hair and his smart, light-coloured clothes in honour of the Christmas season”, is brightly sketched, while Elizabeth is more painfully drawn; the crushing environment of their lives is realised in its full wretchedness, and this is crucial to Czerkawska’s account.