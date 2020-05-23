A New Ireland: Viral impact of Catholicism

The coronavirus pandemic offers a chilling metaphor to describe the fall from grace of the Catholic Church in Ireland. The lethal virus provides the epitaph for an authoritarian hell-fire clericalism that was implanted in Ireland from nineteenth century Romanisation under Cardinal Paul Cullen which reached its mid-twentieth century zenith with the imperious Archbishop John Charles McQuaid.

This complex legacy is chronicled in Niall O’Dowd’s coherent and well written narrative of Ireland’s priestly paedophile crimes and the equally shameful cover-up of their crimes by bishops and religious superiors. It is the first book to attempt a comprehensive account of that phenomenon and may be the only one for the foreseeable future. O’Dowd, who was born in Co Tipperary but grew up in Co Louth and is an American citizen and publisher-journalist in New York, explains that the book occurred because of many Americans who asked him “what on earth had gone on in Ireland with so much radical change in recent years.”