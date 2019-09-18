A literary guide to Culture Night

Cavan

Culture Night at Town Hall Cavan will feature performances of poetry, prose, and readings to music written especially for the launch of A Cavan Convergence Broadsheet, created from a series of Peace IV workshops for artists by poet and artist Heather Brett discovering the impact - or not - that the border has had on their creativity.

Time: 8.30pm-10.30pm

Venue: Town Hall, Townhall Street, Cavan Town

Wicklow

An Evening of Readings and Music will include young readers from Fighting Words, along with members of the New Irish Communities writing in English as a second language in Co. Wicklow.

Time: 7.30pm-9.30pm

Venue: Bray Town Hall, Main Street, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Kilkenny

The Rhyme Rag Ensemble, a group of young local writers aged 13 to 18, will give an intimate and exciting 30-minute performance of a selection of their poetry at The Watergate Theatre.

Time: 7pm-7.30pm

Venue: Watergate Theatre, Parliament Street, Kilkenny

Dublin

Elizabeth Bowen’s Dublin: take a closer look at Georgian Dublin by way of author Elizabeth Bowen’s memories of life in the city. From her birthplace at Herbert Place to her favoured hotel The Shelbourne, guide Andrew Deering will lead you on a leisurely literary stroll.

Time: 7pm - 8.15pm

Venue: Patrick Kavanagh statue, Wilton Terrace, D2

Dublin

Hodges Figgis, colouring the City with Children’s Books Ireland - Families, come join picturebook makers Mary Murphy (A Kiss Like This) and Jarvis (Alan’s Big Scary Teeth) to celebrate creativity at Hodges Figgis! Mary and Jarvis will be creating art from inside the beautiful front window of the store, come along and let them know what you want to see them draw! Then pop inside to visit the CBI Book Clinic!

Time: 5pm - 9pm

Venue: 56-58 Dawson St, D2

Kerry

Literature with Lámh, reading by author Anthony Garvey, the Kerry Rose and the Creative Writing Group all interprested with Lámh sign language, catering for children and adults with spcial needs and with Down Syndrome

Time: 5pm-7pm

Venue: 321 Kerry Down Syndrome Shop High Street, Tralee

Tipperary

An Ormond Aisling, the Dromineer-Nenagh Literary Festival will host poet John Sexton this year’s Writer in Residency for the festival. Throughout the summer John has been working with local groups gathering stories of personal and local relevance and turning them into performance pieces to be heard at the Dromineer-Nenagh Literary Festival 1st-6th October 2019.

Time: 8pm - 9pm

Venue: Steeples,1 Rahilly St, Nenagh

Dublin

MoLI - Museum of Literature Ireland, a partnership between UCD and the National Library of Ireland, MoLI proudly opens her doors, with immersive exhibitions, priceless Joycean artefacts from the NLI collections and a beautiful café set in one of Dublin’s most tranquil gardens. Experience special previews of the museum’s exhibitions, gardens and café, and enjoy pop-up performances and readings. Special literary trails for children will make a visit to MoLI extra fun for families.

Time: 5pm-10pm

Venue: UCD Newman House, 86 St Stephen’s Green, D2