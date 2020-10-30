A Guarded Life and Feminism Backwards: Fighting sex-based discrimination in Ireland
Book review: Majella Moynihan and Rosita Sweetman unfold struggle for female liberation
Majella Moynihan in 1998. Moynihan spoke on RTÉ’s Documentary on One about being investigated by gardaí when she became pregnant by a colleague on the force. Photograph: RTÉ
Rosita Sweetman’s new book recounts her life fighting for women’s rights in Ireland. Photograph: Collins
Two recently published books make this a felicitous time to examine the history of sex-based discrimination and the struggle for women’s liberation in Ireland.
Majella Moynihan’s life story, as told in A Guarded Life, is a sobering read. Moynihan and her four older sisters were raised in a Mallow orphanage following the death of their mother and the disappearance of their father to England.