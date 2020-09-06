A Ghost in the Throat: Otherworldly, older-worldly hybrid of essay and autofiction

“I could donate my days to finding her, I tell myself, I could do that, and I will.” The urge to give – of her time, her body, her intellect – is the beating heart of Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s prose debut.

The 17 chapters that make up this most unusual book see its author sacrificing something of herself for any number of higher purposes, though there is a wilfulness to Ní Ghríofa’s narrative that saves it from martyrdom. There is the sense throughout of a woman who has figured out what it means to be alive and who wants others to join her at the party.