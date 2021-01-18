A Crooked Tree: A colourful, classic coming-of-age tale

“On Friday morning, I woke to a lawnmower outside, a sound of order in the world, of adults taking care of things.” In her carefully-crafted debut novel, A Crooked Tree, Una Mannion tells a colourful coming-of-age tale about an Irish-American teenager growing up on a mountainside in rural Pennsylvania.

Libby Gallagher is the middle child of five siblings who must learn to fend for themselves over the course of a turbulent year. Their Irish father has recently died, their mother is distant in her grief, and in her secret life with her boyfriend Bill who the older siblings suspect is the father of the youngest child, Beatrice.