A Conspiracy of Bones by Kathy Reichs is this weekend’s Irish Times Eason offer

A preview of tomorrow’s pages and round-up of the latest literary news

Updated: 5 minutes ago

 

A Conspiracy of Bones by Kathy Reichs is this weekend’s Irish Times Eason offer. You can buy a copy with your Irish Times in any branch tomorrow for €4.99, a saving of €5.

Tomorrow’s reviews are Patsy McGarry on Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future by Pope Francis; Mark Boyden on Salmon: A Fish, the Earth, and the History of a Common Fate by Mark Kurlansky; Joseph Woods on The Irish Buddhist: The Forgotten Monk who Faced Down the British Empire; Sara Keating on Why Visit America? by Matthew Baker; Mia Levitin on The Collected Stories of Shirley Hazzard; Catherine Toal on D: A Tale of Two Worlds by Michael Faber; Sarah Gilmartin on The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse; and Claire Hennessy on the best new YA fiction.

*

A Cork-based Limerick man who wrote about shenanigans at a petting zoo in Kerry is about to be published in an American short story anthology. Paul Cussen, who works for Cork City Council, is one of 27 finalists chosen from more than 1,000 entries and his story, General Unrest and Knockanee, will feature in Owl Canyon Press’s annual short story collection in February.

*

On Monday, December 21st, the John Hewitt Society will premiere a new poem written especially for it by Paul Muldoon. In May, the society launched an online initiative, Poetry Clips: An Archive of John Hewitt Society Contributors featuring short videos of poetry readings. Chairman Tony Kennedy said, “We are delighted to have this contribution from Pulitzer and TS Eliot Prize prize winning poet Paul Muldoon as our most recent addition.”

*

Emergence is a new anthology of poetry and prose chosen by geriatricians to celebrate the wisdom and resilience of ageing and is a showcase of the very best literature on the subject. Edited by Shane O’Hanlon and Paul Finucane, it is designed to raise funds for age-related charities. You can buy it here.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.