2026 was a year marked by creative and engaging experiments in prose fiction by Irish authors. Of particular note were Rob Doyle’s Cameo, a darkly satirical journey through the life and writings of a certain Ren Duka and Keith Ridgway’s Dooneen, a retro-futurist account of a Dublin descending into armed anarchy. Michael Cronin

Louise Kennedy’s Stations, a tale of friendship, emigration, self-discovery and loss, set in Ireland and London in (mostly) the 1980s, moved me immeasurably. A large story, it’s told with such close, careful attention we can almost feel its breath. Make Strange by Niamh Campbell has a brilliant opening gambit – a child asks her mother: “Mama, do you remember when I died?” – but it’s so much more than that again. Campbell’s skill on the page always leaves me in awe. Niamh Donnelly

Simon Crump’s Post-it Notes from Underground is an eccentric, funny, touching joy of a novel. Based on the author’s own time working as a cleaner after losing his academic job, it’s full of the silliness and hidden emotions that fans of Crump know about and new fans will thrill to discover. Mary Costello’s A Beautiful Loan has stayed with me all year. It’s about the challenges of love and the rewards of art and it’s the best novel yet by one of our greatest writers. And of the many worthwhile reissued books this year, Ágota Kristóf’s The Notebook Trilogy reminded me of one of the great novels of the second half of the 20th century, and introduced me to its jaw-dropping sequels. Brutal, bitter, funny and timeless. John Self

My favourite novel this year was Wildcat Dome by Yuko Tsushima, translated by Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda. It tracks the lives of the mixed-race orphan children of Japanese women and American GIs in post-second World War Japan. A rare example of a novel successfully blending personal, societal, political and historical themes. Sisters in Yellow by Mieko Kawakami, translated by Laurel Taylor and Hitomi Yoshio, foregrounds the precarity of working-class life in Japan – a welcome contrast to the cherry blossom cat bookshop cliches of contemporary Japanese literature. Dying in Toronto by Croatian genius, Daša Drndić, and translated by Celia Hawkesworth, is sharp, wry and wise. It describes her experience as an intellectual turned refugee scraping by in Canada during the 1990s Balkan wars. Rónán Hession

Nothing was quite like Ben Lerner’s Transcription, which takes itself apart and reconstructs something new. Solvej Balle’s time-looping series On the Calculation of Volume, translated by Barbara J. Haveland, continues to ask how our world has slipped off the rails, while Maria Stepanova’s The Disappearing Act, translated by Sasha Dugdale, uses a missed train to offer an allegory about who we are and can be in a fracturing, feverish age. Christopher Kissane

I found Emma Cline’s Switzy, which imagines the last days of a man with Alzheimer’s travelling to Switzerland to end his life, poignantly rendered. Mia Levitin

2026 has been rich with mysteries pushing seemingly familiar set-ups – civic corruption, a nice neighbour who’s a serial killer, vicious gangsters, inheritance schemes – in exuberant directions.

Marisa Kashino’s witty Best Offer Wins might be the year’s most entertaining debut. Consumed by her quest to buy a home, narrator Margo spins out like a particularly off-kilter Patricia Highsmith character. T Geronimo Johnson’s The Occidental Book of the Dead is deliriously excessive. Many things at once, among them a cop thriller about being on the sharp end of America’s racist histories, Johnson’s novel is furious, funny and suspenseful.

In Minyoung Kang’s satisfying slow-burn Plant Lady, vengeful energies gradually rise to the protagonist’s deceptively placid surface. Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s jewel-perfect The Intrigue is 2026’s headiest noir, its characters swept away in passion and desperation while Moreno-Garcia’s precise, atmospheric writing binds their stories together.

Revolving around a string of deaths and disappearances in coastal Oregon, Keith Rosson’s remarkable Crone fuses crime and supernatural horror into a visceral whole, animated by a haunting sense of loss. Brian Cliff

A roster of familiar and new novelists made 2026 a stellar year for crime fiction. Jane Casey’s Everything She Didn’t Say, her first novel set in Ireland, is a meticulously crafted mind game. With All Them Dogs, Djamel White delivered a Dublin crime story – equal parts brutal and lyrical – worthy of all the accolades it’s been receiving. I look forward to hearing more from White. Looking forward also to the next Charlie Parker title from John Connolly. There were several scenes in A River Red with Blood that suggest early steps toward resolution for Parker and those surrounding him. Resolution is decidedly more tangible in Michael Russell’s The City in Year Zero, the final volume of his consistently fascinating Stefan Gillespie series. The war has ended, Garda detective Gillespie is going home for good, and Russell wrapped the series up perfectly. In The Truth About Ruby Cooper, Liz Nugent shows – once again – that she’s a boss of the psychological thriller. You won’t like Ruby, but you won’t forget her either. Elizabeth Mannion

Set deep in rural Ireland’s badlands, Tana French’s The Keeper finds American exile and ex-detective Cal Hooper sucked into a morass when the young fiancee of a wealthy heir is found drowned. The final part of a trilogy, Joe Thomas’s True Blue explores the consequences of the real-life “spy-cop” tragedy, concluding his evisceration of the Thatcher years in magnificent style. Set in Melbourne, Dervla McTiernan’s Three Reasons for Revenge features Judith Lee, an idiosyncratically spiky homicide detective, in the first of a very promising new series. Why bother to investigate a murder when the world is ending? Akane Araki’s Murder at the End of the World delivers a superb existential thriller. The final episode in the long-running Thursday Next series, Jasper Fforde’s Dark Reading Matter cheerfully tramples all over all manner of literary conventions. John le Carré’s son Nick Harkaway delivers the best spy novel of the year with The Taper Man, a George Smiley tale set just after the events of The Spy Who Came In From the Cold. Declan Burke

How to account for the best children’s books of 2026? What is the best? For beauty, see dizzying patterns of The Bear and the Seed, a fable written and illustrated by Poonam Mistry (3+). For comfort and confidence, follow Flick as she migrates in The Song of the Sun (3+) by Olivia Hope, with stunning ink pictures by Huỳnh Kim Liên, and the additional allure of a textured cover. For cúpla focal, Philip Elliott’s Cá dTosaíonn An Spéir? is lán le háthas (3+). Alex Dunne brought magic to the year in the foster child fantasy Small Magics (8+). Magic got a darker, mythical twist in Eoin Colfer’s Deerheart (10+), with exquisite pencil drawings from PJ Lynch. For cosy crime with an Irish setting, The Common Criminals’ Club by Alison Weatherby (10+) is gripping, enlivened by comic-style illustrations from Alison Porteus and a reader-friendly layout. But the most memorable book of 2026 proved beautiful (in its singular creepy way) and magical and mysterious: The Worst Thing That Could Possibly Happen by Guy Bass and David Roberts (8+). Sara Keating

Colin Reid’s Irish Political Thought and the Union: Visions of Representative Government 1798-1879 is a strikingly original study of 19th-century Ireland’s constitutional and political relation to Britain; misunderstood ideas such as federalism are dusted down with brio, and a strong case made for the underrated political thought of Isaac Butt, inventor of Home Rule. Marc Mulholland’s trailblazing At the Rising of the Moon: the Peasantry and Ireland from the Tudor Conquest to the Fall of Landlordism is an indispensable survey of land in Irish history, excavating an extraordinary range of sources with passion and panache. Frank Shovlin’s exemplary John McGahern: a Writing Life places a unique and resolutely private writer in the milieu of European modernism as much as Irish tradition, and illuminates the uneasy connection between personal suffering and enduring art. Roy Foster

Two excellent historical biographies illuminate opposite sides of the political present in the US. Kai Bird’s American Scoundrel examines Donald Trump’s mentor, the notorious lawyer Roy Cohn. Shawn Gude’s American Socialist, an account of the great turn-of-the-20th century left-wing leader Eugene Debs, has relevance at a time when democratic socialists will have more Congresspeople than ever before and are set to govern America’s two largest cities. Finally, I thoroughly enjoyed two conclusions to crime trilogies that, in addition to their other virtues, tell us a lot about the social history of the 1980s: Joe Thomas’s True Blue and Colson Whitehead’s Cool Machine. Daniel Geary

Patrick Radden Keefe’s London Falling is an exceptional work of reportage and he brings an absorbing fluency to the untangling of layers of a shocking and scary London underworld. Vincent Browne’s Haughey: Glory, Greed and Guns is often compelling, bringing the reader back to the underbelly of Irish politics in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s and all the attendant scheming, lies, corruption and vanity. Browne certainly can’t be accused of nostalgia. Lorcan Sirr’s Housing the Nation avoids jargon and instead cleverly traces the evolution of housing policies – the mistakes and achievements – by looking at how they shaped the lives and expectations of generations of the same family over 200 years. Diarmaid Ferriter

Sally Hayden’s This is Also a Love Story and Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s Said the Dead again produced unique and deeply empathetic works that will resonate far beyond Ireland. Christopher Kissane

May Morris, daughter of the more famous William, is at the heart of Fancy Work: Unpicking Past Lives by Alice Hattrick. May was an artist and a socialist like her father, but principally an embroidery designer of significant skill and repute. For the latter 20 years of her life she lived in a grandiose old country house with a gender nonconforming partner, and this is also part of Hattrick’s focus in a radiant book which roves across textile culture, queer identity and the politics of resistance while remaining clear-sighted, intimate and joyful. Sara Baume

Home Economics, Caitríona Lally’s memoir of writing, motherhood and working as a cleaner in Trinity College Dublin left me feeling inspired and galvanised. A subscription to The Dublin Review, gifted to me last Christmas, has kept me nourished all year with its fine and varied selection of essays and stories. I’ll be asking for the same again this Christmas. Niamh Donnelly

Irish literary lives also featured prominently in 2026. Highlights were Margaret Kelleher’s absorbing Lives and the Dream, an account of the careers of Padraic and Mary Colum; Early Deane, a sparklingly iconoclastic collection of early essays by Seamus Deane, edited by Maurice Fitzpatrick; and Brian Ó Conchubhair’s monumental Irish-language biography of Flann O’Brien, An Saol Bocht. Michael Cronin

Two superb biographies brought notoriously secretive English writers out of the shadows this year. Anita Brookner: Art and Life by Hermione Lee is a shrewd piece of literary detective work, concluding that the Booker Prize-winning novelist famous for depicting lonely introverts was a much steelier character than she let on.

Some of us who discovered the macabre but hilarious stories by Saki (real name H.H. Munro) at a young age can never forget them. Oliver Soden’s Super-Beast: The Mysterious Life of Saki has great fun speculating about this sadistic reactionary’s own childhood traumas and colourfully evokes the Edwardian society he satirised so mercilessly. Andrew Lynch

Even the Good Girls Cry, the ’90s rock memoir by Melissa Auf den Maur, the bassist for Hole and Smashing Pumpkins, was a glorious rush of nostalgia for a more analogue time and a battle cry for digital disconnection. Patrick Radden Keefe’s London Calling cemented the New Yorker’s reputation as the chief stylist of narrative non-fiction, and Carlo Gébler’s memoir of his late mother’s last years, No One Tells You: The Last Years of Edna O’Brien, delivered a profound and provocative blow to the heart. Excellent Christmas presents all. Helen Cullen

Having visited Auschwitz this year, Michael Moritz’s Ausländer: One Family’s Story of Escape and Exile was all the more affecting. More cheerily, Helen Garner’s The Season is a sweet account of Garner watching her teenage grandson play Aussie rules football. At 200 pages, it’s a good entry point for anyone daunted by the 800-plus pages of her collected diaries released last year. Mia Levitin

The sports books of the year in 2026 are the usual mix of autobiographies and concepts, with the frequently barren soccer landscape for once providing some of the best attractions. The Walls by James McClean and Daniel McDonnell is a rollercoaster ride throughout, driven by the unpredictability of the former Ireland international’s personality. There haven’t been many sports books to compare it to.

McClean is a fascinating character – and not always in a good way. Or, for that matter, in a bad way either. He can be belligerent and downright frustrating at times, particularly in his lust for battle on and off the pitch. But his is a story of overcoming all kinds of odds and the sheer improbability of his career and the life he made for himself shines through.

My Greatest Race by Ciara Mageean and Cliona Foley has, of course, been overtaken by events since publication. Mageean’s untimely death from cancer at the age of 34 is such a brutal loss that her account of her life and her illness as documented here won’t be for everybody. She is unflinching in the telling of her cancer story and still her humour and personality are there for all to see as well.

Mayo’s All-Ireland victory was by some distance the most joyful event of the sporting year and it has been marked by a tidal wave of books to mark it, both fiction and non-fiction. There has even been a play. All of it is as jubilant and necessary as their people would want it to be.

Kieran Shannon’s Forever More – The Team Of ’26 tells the story in oral history form, through the voices of the players and management. The Mayo team, from Andy Moran down, give lots of genuine insight into what made this the year of years. One of the most enlightening books ever to come out of an All-Ireland victory.

Two more soccer books are well worth your time. The Impossible Job by William Ralston is a four-year journey into the world of football refereeing, comfortably the deepest dive anyone has ever done into it for literary purposes. Ralston covers every level of it, from park level to Champions League and World Cup, breaking down all the nuances and aspects of refereeing that most of us never give a thought to.

We Need To Talk About Roy is Dave Hannigan’s latest excellent work, looking at the life of Ireland’s most compelling sportsperson of the past 40 years through the prism of the country he represented. What initially might feel like a slightly thin conceit turns out to be nothing of the sort – Hannigan does a masterful job of drawing twin portraits of Keane and of Ireland and making you think about both in a way you haven’t before.

Of the rugby autobiographies to hit the shelves this year, White Lines by Ryan Caldwell and Peter Lockhart is both the wildest and wisest. The former Ulster and Ireland player was a hot prospect but his life spiralled out of control with injury, infidelity, drink and drugs in the mix.

Finally, and for something completely different, The Lost Sportswriter by Vincent Hogan is a typically piercing and stylish account of the career of one of Ireland’s best ever sports journalists. Hogan saw it all and wrote about everybody is his own unique voice. He is missed from the sports pages since his retirement but this is a nourishing second helping. Malachy Clerkin

Memoirs, biographies, coffee-table tomes, anniversaries, celebrations and more from the famous and the obscure: it has been a good year for music fans. Published early in 2026, Cork musician Joe Philpott’s memoir All Roads Lead to Where You Are: From Bishopstown to the Beatles presented a vigorous rags-to-riches-and-back-again tale of resilience. The year’s most affecting music book, Nobody Broke Your Heart: An Intimate Biography of Elliott Smith, by Jamie Fisher, is a nuanced portrait of a troubled, complicated person and superb songwriter. Bread of Angels: A Memoir, by Patti Smith, outlines a less conflicted but equally intriguing life. The writing is soothing, expressive and as elegant as you might expect. The best overview of a music scene is Still in a Dream: Shoegaze, Slackers and the Reinvention of Rock, 1984-1994 by Simon Reynolds and the best collection of music journalism is I’m Not with the Man: A Writer’s Life with the Music Mavericks, by Sylvia Patterson. By far the best coffee-table book is Green Beat: The Forgotten Era of Irish Rock 1963-1970 by Daragh O’Halloran, a beautifully designed, fastidiously researched book with all you need to know (and much more you don’t) about Ireland’s pre-rock music era. Tony Clayton-Lea

Roddy Doyle

Roddy Doyle’s new novel, The Yellow Corridor, will be published by Faber next September. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Willy Vlautin, who wrote The Left and the Lucky, is also a musician and reading this novel is like listening to a truly great country-and-western song, over and over. I thought Douglas Stuart’s Shuggie Bain was a masterpiece. Then I read John of John and thought, “Ah Christ, he’s after writing another one.” My Women, by Ukrainian writer Yuliia Iliukha, translated by Hanna Leliv, is a collection of vignettes, all of which start with the words, “The woman who ...” More than 40 women but, somehow, the same woman, struggling, surviving, coping, not coping, triumphing, despairing, just living in Ukraine today. It’s short, sharp, shocking and brilliant.

John Boyne

John Boyne’s latest novel is The Weight of Angels. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

I swear it’s not patriotism but genuine admiration that makes me recommend three books by Irish writers. Lucy Caldwell’s short story collection Devotions is dominated by internal narratives that propel us into the minds of characters at moments of crisis or loss. Colin Morgan’s debut novel The Ballad of Ronan McCoy embraces the beauty of teenage friendship, eschewing sentimentality in favour of heartfelt emotion. But my book of the year is Opening Night by Sara Baume, which also explores friendship, but between creatives – Baume, the writer, and Mollie Douthit, the artist – where there’s no rivalry, just mutual respect. Baume interrogates herself as to what she wants from the relationship, a great book or a great pal, and somehow achieves both.

Anne Enright

Anne Enright’s latest book is Attention: Writing on Life, Art and the World. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Elizabeth Strout is one of those rare writers who can deliver the present moment back to us, in books that will outlive their time. The Things We Never Say captures the feeling of history turning in the lives of ordinary people – just incredibly moving and deft. Fitzcarraldo reissued one of my very favourite books, Crowds and Power by Elias Canetti, which discusses the nature of groups in a way that seems even more relevant in this time of mass online behaviour. I was also very taken by a little tome called Tree by Aya Kōda, translated by Charlotte Goff, a series of beautifully personal essays, which honour and describe various Japanese trees. The Irish scene is wild good again this year, if it was a song you could sing it: congratulations on their well deserved success to Doireann Ní Ghríofa (Said the Dead), Louise Kennedy (Stations) and Djamel White (All Them Dogs).

Fintan O’Toole

Fintan O’Toole is an author, critic and Irish Times columnist. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

Vincent Browne’s Charles Haughey: Glory, Greed and Guns is pretty much a life’s work – Browne has been engaging with Ireland’s most talented and most corrupt politician for half a century. The long-awaited result is a biography not quite like any other I know. Alongside the spectacle of Haughey’s own career, there is the drama of Browne’s grappling with the tension between his personal affection for the old rogue and his fiercely honest determination to follow the facts where they lead. They lead inexorably to a devastating portrait of talent not just wasted but deeply degraded. Browne’s forensic re-examination of the Arms Crisis is a horrifying reminder of how Haughey risked stoking a civil war. The cynicism with which he accumulated a fortune while allegedly on a politician’s salary is breathtaking. This is a crucial book for anyone who wants to understand modern Ireland.

Joseph O’Connor

Joseph O’Connor’s novel The City of Echoes is published in January. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

I’ve just finished writing a one-man play in which the character is Micheál Mac Liammóir. Researching, I happened across Ben Barnes’ Side Stage: Theatre Writings, an amazing collection. What a year for Irish fiction: Louise Kennedy’s magnificent Stations. Donal Ryan’s masterpiece Where Are the Kings. Sarah Gilmartin’s superb Little Vanities. Neil Tully’s brilliant debut The Visit. Henrietta McKervey’s wonderful The Woman in the Water. Colm Tóibín’s powerful short novel The Bridge. Sheila Armtrong’s stunner The Red Mouth. Tana French’s gripping thriller The Keeper. Boyish by young Wexford poet Cal O’Reilly is the finest poetry debut I’ve read in years. William Keohane’s memoir Out There is outstanding. Susan Gillingham’s magisterial work The Psalms is a book I’ll be returning to as long as I live.

Kevin Power

Kevin Power is an author, literary critic and academic. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

I’m going to choose two nonfiction books that are, in their very different ways, about the mystery of the self. Frank Shovlin’s gripping biography John McGahern: A Writing Life asks how “an Irish country boy […] became one of the great fiction masters and prose stylists of the twentieth century.” And the clarity and insight of William Keohane’s debut memoir Out There makes of the author’s journeys through gender transition a universal account of how we seek out, live through and survive all the changes that come with being a self.

Colm Tóibín

Colm Tóibín’s latest work is The Bridge. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

I loved Sebastian Barry’s The Newer World. I was fascinated by the imaginative energy, subtle and powerful, that causes the character and the history that shapes them and often mauls them to come fully. Barry has developed a style like a signature, or a kind of essence, that is utterly original and beguiling. This is also true of Martina Evans whose long narrative poem Drunken Driving is set in the X-ray department of Pentonville Prison. It is filled with pure aura, with multi-toned voice, with a brave and penetrating approach to rhythm and structure. I also enjoyed Peter Sirr’s collection of essays about Irish and European poetry, Standing in the Rain. for the cool intelligence on display, the sharp insights and the wide range of his reading.

Sarah Moss

Sarah Moss’s latest book is The Winter Guest. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Jan Carson’s Few and Far Between is among the most memorable novels of 2026. Increasingly I find I value only novels that are able to look steadily at darkness and still laugh, and like all Carson’s work this is one such. Set on tiny islands in Lough Neagh, it develops a wild counter-factual story about Northern Ireland and the pain and consolation of community and family bonds. She excels at dark comedy.

I’ve been enjoying discovering Alba De Céspedes’s fiction. She writes about women’s lives in mid-century Italy and it feels surprisingly modern; her characters are ambitious, educated and working to combine strong relationships of all kinds with professional fulfilment and happiness.

Anakana Schofield

Library of Brothel by Anakana Schofield is published in January by New York Review Books. Photograph: Getty Images

In 2026, I was reading through a grief-stricken haze, so I read literary biographies to understand how on earth writers manage to carry on. Nicholas Boggs’s Baldwin: A Love Story, Francesca Wade’s Gertrude Stein: An Afterlife and topping them off, the extremely batty and funny The Great Dictator: A Life of Barbara Cartland by Matthew Sweet.

My revelation of 2026 was discovering the remarkable poetry of Joyelle McSweeney. McSweeney is so vigorously and uniquely talented that in her collection Death Styles, while adhering to three constraints, she sought to “reconcile grief’s desire to look backward with survival’s command to move forward”.

The most uplifting book was Cathy Dillon’s Mordant: A Year in Ink. A gorgeous art forage memoir, which warmly combines exquisite illustrations, recipes, reflections on art, with a perky chronicle of a year spent transforming plants and flowers into ink. The ink that in turn created the beautiful illustrations in the book. Everything about this project and book will remind you what constitutes a meaningful life and have you delighting in your creativity and environment.