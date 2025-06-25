Irish author Donal Ryan wins Orwell Prize for Political Fiction for novel Heart, Be at Peace

Irish writer Donal Ryan's Heart, Be at Peace explores the 21st century problems of a tight-knit community in Ireland. Photograph: Fred Tanneau/AFP

Irish author Donal Ryan has won the Orwell Prize for Political Fiction for his novel Heart, Be at Peace. .

Ryan, from Nenagh, Co Tipperary, described winning the award as “a great honour and very unexpected”.

"I was kind of getting past my imposter syndrome but it’s come charging right back up now,” he said. ”I’m not exactly politically active and am not astute when it comes to the syntheses between fiction’s political and aesthetic potentials, but I believe it’s true, to quote Toni Morrison, that ‘All good art is political. There is none that isn’t. And the ones that try hard not to be political are political by saying, we love the status quo.’”

Heart, Be at Peace explores the 21st century problems of a small, tight-knit community in Ireland. Set 10 years after his debut novel, The Spinning Heart, Ryan returns to the same Irish town, telling the story through 21 interconnected voices as the community faces contemporary challenges including social media, drugs, and illegal industries that threaten local children while the older generation struggles to protect what they hold dear.

Chair of judges for The Orwell Prize for Political Fiction, Jim Crace, said: “Here is a small deprived community in rural Ireland, after the Good Friday Peace Accord and the collapse of the Celtic Tiger, suffering and recovering from the bruises of its political and economic past. The boom years – in both senses of that word – might be over, but in Donal Ryan’s exceptional Heart, Be At Peace, the echoes still reverberate and hum.”

Ukrainian novelist and war crimes investigator, Victoria Amelina, has posthumously won the Orwell Political Writing prize for her book Looking at Women, Looking at War. Amelina’s book is a powerful examination of women’s courage in resistance and documents the stories of Ukrainian women involved in the struggle against Russian occupiers.

When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, 2022, Amelina joined the resistance. She died on July 1st, 2023, from injuries sustained in the Russian bombing of a restaurant in Kramatorsk.

The 2025 judging panel for both prizes includes distinguished names from the worlds of literature and journalism.

The Orwell Foundation awards prizes for the work that comes closest to George Orwell’s own ambition “to make political writing into an art”.

Each prize is worth £3,000 (€3,520) to the winner.