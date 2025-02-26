‘Jennifer Johnston leaves significant legacy’: President leads tributes to author

President Michael D Higgins: ‘Jennifer Johnston provided a deep examination of the nature and limitations of identity’

May I join with all those who will have been so saddened to learn of the death of Aosdána member Jennifer Johnston.

Throughout her many novels and plays, Jennifer Johnston provided a deep and meaningful examination of the nature and limitations of identity, family and personal connections throughout the tumultuous events of 20th-century Irish life.

It is noteworthy that her work has always been championed by so many of her fellow writers, who have acknowledged her as one of the finest of Irish novelists. So many of them have recorded her as a strong influence on so much of their own work.

The awarding of a lifetime achievement award to Jennifer Johnston at the Irish Book Awards in 2012 was a well-deserved public recognition of her work.

It was preceded by many other recognitions of her work, including in her winning of the Whitbread Prize in 1979 for The Old Jest and the shortlisting of Shadows of Our Skin for the Booker Prize in 1977.

Jennifer Johnston’s passing reminds us of the important heritage which served as context to her work. The daughter of actress and director Shelah Richards, who made distinctive and unique contributions to Irish performance and writing, and playwright and war correspondent Denis Johnston, Jennifer Johnston leaves a significant legacy which stands proudly among the achievements of so many members of her family. These contributions include those which have been made by her own children, who are continuing a distinctive contribution.

May I extend my deepest sympathies to Jennifer’s children Patrick, Sarah, Lucy and Malachi, to her grandchildren, and to all of her extended family, friends and many admirers and colleagues throughout the world.

Sebastian Barry: ‘Even before I met her, I revered her’

I remember when I was in my early twenties and making that secret pact with oneself to try to be a writer, staring at pages of The Captains and the Kings and trying to figure out exactly why they were so good, so seemingly natural, and in some ineluctable way producing an effect that was beyond words. I concluded that writing, for a real writer, arose from some kind of mysterious gift, an inner electric circuit that could light up syntax and produce an ultimate human music.

Even before I met her, I revered her. She came to my first play at the Abbey and astounded me by praising it freely, not a reaction I expected from another writer. She launched my novel The Whereabouts of Eneas McNulty in Fred Hanna’s, and rang me up very crossly when it wasn’t shortlisted for the Booker. All that was very unusual among her generation of writers, who could be caustic at times, and didn’t suffer new writers gladly. But she did. She was so scrupulously honest she wouldn’t ever praise something she didn’t actually admire, another peril of the writing life that she just didn’t engage in.

We went up to Derry for her sixtieth birthday and might as well have been family, such was the gracious, dramatic welcome. Maria Edgeworth, Elizabeth Bowen, seem to me part of her tradition. She was such a warrior and a friend that you could be forgiven for taking her for granted. She was almost the exact same age as my mother but her real generation was that eternal one of permanently essential and gold-standard writers.

Sebastian Barry is a novelist, playwright and former Laureate of Irish Fiction

Lucy Caldwell: ‘Jennifer Johnston’s How Many Miles to Babylon? was my portal to reading’

We read How Many Miles to Babylon? in our third-form English class, when I was 13. Our teacher, Miss Dent, set us a brilliant task for homework – we were to write an extra chapter for the book, which could come at any point of our choosing. I decided to write an extra ending – a chapter to come after the book’s own final chapter.

In Johnston’s, Alec shoots Jerry, rather than letting him die by firing squad, and for this is sentenced to death himself. Mine, I decided, would stay with Alec right till the end, as his very final minutes, final moments ticked away – I would take him right up to the barrier of death.

Johnston quotes Yeats in the book, and I borrowed his Collected Poems from the school library, read them for the first time, fell in love. I wove Yeats’s poem Death into my chapter – “Nor dread nor hope attend a dying animal;/ A man awaits his end/ Dreading and hoping all” – with its resounding final line, “Man has created death.”

I spent every spare minute that week on my writing; the intoxicating feeling – this is still how it feels to me now – not of creating, but of tuning in to another world, until that world becomes more real than your own. I knew then that this was what – that this was all – I wanted to do. It was my first intimation, too, that books come from other books – that at the heart of this most solitary of pursuits is a far deeper sense of connection, of communing, of being in conversation – freewheeling conversations that can span generations, and lifetimes, and to which the grave is no barrier. I couldn’t have articulated any of that at the time, of course, but I know that I felt it.

Hilary Mantel always said that we should ask not which books inspire us, but which give us permission. To that I would add, which books are your portals? Jennifer Johnston’s was mine – to the life I needed to have. What a gift. Jennifer – thank you.

Lucy Caldwell won the 2021 BBC National Short Story Award and the 2023 Walter Scott Prize

Eoin McNamee: ‘I found Jennifer open to young writers in a way not necessarily followed by others of her generation’

I was starting out when I met Jennifer and found her open to young writers in a way not necessarily followed by others of her generation, particularly when it came to the North. She accepted your good faith even if you were coming from a different angle and was curious as to what you were about, and why you were about it. I remember her as not suffering fools gladly, but generous and warm-hearted with it. We’ll miss her.

Eoin McNamee is an author and Professor of Creative Writing at Trinity College Dublin

Anne Griffin: ‘Johnston is a true loss to Irish literature’

Johnston’s writing taught me many things, not least that this troubled island’s history can be expressed exquisitely through the everyday lives of the lonely, isolated and in-love. Her work shone a light for me on how to mine who we Irish are by way of the ordinary life. A wise guide, who was immensely humble about her work, Johnston is a true loss to Irish literature.

Anne Griffin is a novelist

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Maura McGrath: ‘Her contribution to Irish literature will endure’

Jennifer Johnston was an esteemed literary voice whose work captured the complexities of Irish life with extraordinary depth and sensitivity. Her novels and plays resonated across generations, and her contribution to Irish literature will endure.

Maura McGrath is chair of the Arts Council

Maureen Kennelly: ‘She brought nuance, compassion and truth to every page she wrote’

Jennifer Johnston’s passing is a great loss to the literary world. A gifted storyteller, she brought nuance, compassion and truth to every page she wrote. Her influence on Irish writing is immeasurable, and her legacy will continue to inspire.

Maureen Kennelly is director of the Arts Council