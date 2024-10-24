Irish Book Awards 2024 shortlist: Sally Rooney, Roddy Doyle, Colm Tóibín, David McWilliams and more

The shortlist for this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards 2024 features a mix of exceptional writing from new and established writers across 20 categories.

This year, the awards introduced the Hodges Figgis History Book of the Year category to celebrate Ireland’s history writers and acknowledge the importance of historical writing and its contribution to the Irish literary landscape.

This year’s nominees include Booker Prize winner Roddy Doyle for his novel The Woman Behind the Door, three-time Booker nominee Colm Tóibín for his new novel Long Island and former Irish Book Award winner Sally Rooney for her new novel Intermezzo.

The winners will be announced in a one-hour television special, hosted by Oliver Callan, to be broadcast on RTÉ One on December 19th, giving viewers an exclusive insight into the six books and the authors competing for the accolade of An Post Irish Book Awards Book of the Year 2024, culminating in the reveal of this year’s overall winner.

An Post Irish Book Award 2024 Shortlist

The An Post Irish Book Awards 2024 Shortlist

Novel of the Year

Wild Houses – Colin Barrett (Jonathan Cape, Vintage)

The Heart in Winter – Kevin Barry (Canongate Books)

The Woman Behind the Door – Roddy Doyle (Jonathan Cape, Vintage)

Our London Lives – Christine Dwyer Hickey (Atlantic Books)

Seaborne – Nuala O’Connor (New Island Books)

Intermezzo – Sally Rooney (Faber & Faber)

Heart, Be at Peace – Donal Ryan (Doubleday, Penguin Random House)

Long Island – Colm Tóibín (Picador, Pan Macmillan)

Best Irish-Published Book of the Year

The Enchanted Bay: Tales and Legends from Ernie O’Malley’s Irish Folklore Collection – Cormac K. H. O’Malley and Patrick J. Mahoney (Merrion Press)

Atlas of the Irish Civil War: New Perspectives – Hélène O’Keeffe, John Crowley, Donal Ó Drisceoil, John Borgonovo and Mike Murphy (Cork University Press)

The Irish Words You Should Know – Hector Ó hEochagáin (Gill Books)

Irish Food History: A Companion – Máirtín Mac Con Iomaire & Dorothy Cashman (Royal Irish Academy)

1588, The Spanish Armada and the 24 Ships Lost on Ireland’s Shores – Michael B. Barry (Andalus Press)

Reeling in the Queers: Tales of Ireland’s LGBTQ Past – Páraic Kerrigan (New Island Books)

Biography of the Year

This Boy’s Heart: Scenes from an Irish childhood – John Creedon (Gill Books)

Finding Mangan: The Lives and Afterlives of Ireland’s National Poet – Bridget Hourican (Gill Books)

American Mother – Colum McCann with Diane Foley (Bloomsbury Publishing)

Well, Holy God: My Life as an Irish, Catholic, Agnostic Correspondent – Patsy McGarry (Merrion Press)

Leaning on Gates – Seamus O’Rourke (Gill Books)

Nature Boy: A journey of birdsong and belonging – Seán Ronayne (Hachette Books Ireland)

History Book of the Year

Hotel Lux: An Intimate History of Communism’s Forgotten Radicals – Maurice J. Casey (Footnote Press)

Revolutionary Times – Ireland 1913-23: The Forging of a Nation – Mike Cronin and Mark Duncan (Merrion Press)

Land Is All That Matters: The Struggle That Shaped Irish History – Myles Dungan (Apollo, Head of Zeus)

The Revelation of Ireland: 1995-2020 – Diarmaid Ferriter (Profile Books)

A History of Ireland in Ten Body Parts – Dr Ian Miller (Gill Books)

Atlas of the Irish Civil War: New Perspectives – Hélène O’Keeffe, John Crowley, Donal Ó Drisceoil, John Borgonovo and Mike Murphy (Cork University Press)

Non-Fiction Book of the Year

Who Killed Una Lynskey? A True Story of Murder, Vigilante Justice and the Garda ‘Heavy Gang’ – Mick Clifford (Sandycove, Penguin)

Twelve Sheep: Life lessons from a lambing season – John Connell (Allen & Unwin)

The Magic of an Irish Rainforest: A Visual Journey – Eoghan Daltun (Hachette Books Ireland)

Murder at Lordship: Inside the Hunt for a Detective’s Killer – Pat Marry and Robin Schiller (Allen & Unwin)

Money: A Story of Humanity – David McWilliams (Simon & Schuster)

Missing Persons, Or My Grandmother’s Secrets – Clair Wills (Allen Lane)

Food & Drink Book of the Year

Sprout & Co Saladology: Fresh Ideas for Delicious Salads – Theo Kirwan (Mitchel Beazley, Octopus Books)

Irish Food History: A Companion – Máirtín Mac Con Iomaire & Dorothy Cashman (Royal Irish Academy)

Eat Out at Home – Neven Maguire (Gill Books)

Season: Master the elements of amazing taste – Mark Moriarty (Gill Books)

The Home Sommelier: Your down-to-earth guide to choosing good wine – Brigid O’Hora (Hachette Books Ireland)

Dad Food – Dylan McGrath (Gill Books)

Lifestyle Book of the Year

What We Know Now – Jenny Kelly and Mairéad Ronan (Gill Books)

It’s All Too Much: Practical ways to pause panic attacks, reduce overwhelm and anxiety, and rediscover everyday joy – Allison Keating (Gill Books)

The Complete Book of Wild Swimming in Ireland – Maureen McCoy and Paul McCambridge (Gill Books)

Gaeilge i Mo Chroí – Irish In My Heart: Your Guide to Loving and Living the Irish Language – Molly Nic Céile (Hachette Books Ireland)

Some of Our Parts: Why we are more than the labels we live by – Laura Kennedy (Eriu)

The Hike Life: 50 More to Explore – Rozanna Purcell (Black & White Publishing)

Author of the Year

Sally Rooney

Donal Ryan

Colm Tóibín

Sheila O’Flanagan

Eoin Colfer

Jo Spain

Sports Book of the Year

Joe Canning: My Story – Joe Canning with Vincent Hogan (Gill Books)

Unladylike: A History of Ladies Gaelic Football – Hayley Kilgallon (New Island Books)

The Racket: On Tour with Tennis’s Golden Generation – and the other 99% – Conor Niland (Sandycove, Penguin)

Blood and Thunder: Rugby and Irish Life: A History – Liam O’Callaghan (Sandycove, Penguin)

My Autobiography – Davy Russell with Donn McClean (Eriu)

Obsessed: The Autobiography – Johnny Sexton (Sandycove, Penguin)

Leabhar Gaeilge Leabhar Ficsin Gaeilge na Bliana

Geansaithe Móra – Gearóidín Nic Cárthaigh (LeabhairCOMHAR)

Saighdiúir – Cathal Ó Searcaigh (Leabhar Breac)

Flaitheas – Proinsias Mac a’Bhaird (Leabhar Breac)

Mná – Daithí Ó Muirí (Cló Iar-Chonnacht)

Cuimhní Poircealláin agus Scéalta Eile – Majella Ní Dhomhnaill (Cló Iar-Chonnacht)

Súile Éisc agus Scéalta Eile – Michelle Nic Pháidín (Cló Iar-Chonnacht)

Children’s Book of the Year – Junior

Beanie the Bansheenie – Eoin Colfer, illustrated by Steve McCarthy (Walker Books)

The Golden Hare – Paddy Donnelly (The O’Brien Press)

The Great Discovery – Peter Donnelly (Gill Books)

Where to Hide a Star – Oliver Jeffers (HarperCollins Children’s Books)

Evil Duck and the Feather of Fortune – Chris Judge (Gill Books)

Over the Red-Brick Chimney – Una Leavy, illustrated by Shannon Bergin (The O’Brien Press)

Children’s Book of the Year – Senior

Nina Peanut Is Amazing – Sarah Bowie (Scholastic)

Fia and the Last Snow Deer – Eilish Fisher, illustrated by Dermot Flynn (Puffin, Penguin Random House Children’s)

Milly McCarthy and the Sports Day Shambles – Leona Forde, illustrated by Karen Harte (Gill Books)

The Illustrated Encyclopedia of Irish Lighthouses – David Hare, illustrated by Linda Fährlin (Gill Books)

The History of Information – Chris Haughton with Loonie Park (DK Children’s)

Fixing Mum and Dad – Sinéad Moriarty (Gill Books)

Molly Malone & Bram Stoker in The Riddle of the Disappearing Dickens – Alan Nolan (The O’Brien Press)

The Weather Girls – Sarah Webb (The O’Brien Press)

Teen & Young Adult Book of the Year, in honour of John Treacy

Something’s About to Blow Up – Sam Blake (Gill Books)

Braids Take a Day – Zainab Boladale (The O’Brien Press)

The Traitor in the Game – Triona Campbell (Scholastic)

Where the Heart Should Be – Sarah Crossan (Bloomsbury YA)

The Dagger and the Flame – Catherine Doyle (Simon & Schuster Children’s Books)

Sisters of the Moon – Marie-Louise Fitzpatrick (Faber & Faber)

Crime Fiction Book of the Year

A Stranger in the Family – Jane Casey (Hemlock Press)

Witness 8 – Steve Cavanagh (Headline)

Where They Lie – Claire Coughlan (Simon & Schuster)

Someone in the Attic – Andrea Mara (Bantam, Transworld)

Somebody Knows – Michelle McDonagh (Hachette Books Ireland)

When We Were Silent – Fiona McPhillips (Bantam, Transworld)

Newcomer of the Year

Old Romantics – Maggie Armstrong (Tramp Press)

Spirit Level – Richy Craven (Eriu)

Evenings and Weekends – Oisín McKenna (4th Estate)

The Amendments – Niamh Mulvey (Picador, Pan Macmillan)

The Coast Road – Alan Murrin (Bloomsbury Circus)

Glorious Exploits – Ferdia Lennon (Fig Tree)

Popular Fiction Book of the Year

Into the Storm – Cecelia Ahern (HarperCollins)

Whatever Happened to Birdy Troy? – Rachael English (Hachette Books Ireland)

The Bookshop Ladies – Faith Hogan (Aria)

My Favourite Mistake – Marian Keyes (Michael Joseph, Penguin)

Frankie – Graham Norton (Coronet)

Don’t Look Back in Ongar – Ross O’Carroll Kelly (Sandycove, Penguin)

Listeners’ Choice Award

The Heart in Winter – Kevin Barry (Canongate Books)

In Her Place – Edel Coffey (Sphere, Little, Brown Book Group)

The Alternatives – Caoilinn Hughes (Oneworld Publications)

The Last Disco: The Story of the Stardust Tragedy – Sean Murray, Christine Bohan and Nicky Ryan (Eriu)

The Racket: On Tour with Tennis’s Golden Generation – and the other 99% – Conor Niland (Sandycove, Penguin)

Long Island – Colm Tóibín (Picador, Pan Macmillan)

New Irish Writing Best Short Story

Growth – Margaret Cahill

Valentine’s Day – Kathleen Macadam

Estepona – Dónal O’Sullivan

Night Shift – Stephen Brophy

Stick Shift – Claire Bamber

Everything is in Place – David O’Neill

New Irish Writing Best Poetry

‘It’s Hard to Burn a Word’ and ‘Herding’ – Bill Richardson

‘Dream of an Atrocity’ – Féilim James

‘Pravda’ – Eoin Devereux

‘Typewriter’ and ‘Provence’ – Agnieszka Filipek

‘Maure ‘Soshin’ O’Hallroan’ and ‘Halo’ – Colette Colfer

‘Onionskin’ – Eilín de Paor

