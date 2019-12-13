“Is it not blindingly obvious that I’m suffering from civic grief?” Éilis, the 16-year-old mystic at the centre of Paul Larkin’s countercultural and confounding new novel, asks a psychoanalyst. She’s referencing Dostoevsky – like others in the book, she’s a fan – but she’s also giving voice to one of the novel’s recurring themes. Civic grief is pervasive among Larkin’s characters as they navigate their turbulent, overlapping worlds: Dublin’s gangland; a doomed complex of flats; a myopic public service television station.

Éilis from the Flats comprises an ambitious mosaic of perspectives: whistleblowers; bureaucrats; goths; powerful and small-time criminals; ordinary, well-intentioned people living in Dublin’s neglected north inner city. Some of these are more credible than others. The young protagonist – a faith healer and gaeilgeoir as well as a seer – remains an enigma despite or because of the consistent emphasis on her beauty, intelligence, idealism and charisma.