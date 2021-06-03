Bloom at Home, Lenny Henry and Bob Dylan’s brain: This week’s unmissable online events

Emma Dabiri and Lemn Sissay: The Myth of Race

Thursday, June 3rd, 6.30pm, €8, festivalofwritingandideas.com

How do we become less racist? Two great thinkers on the topics of race and identity team up for an “insightful, inspiring and informed” conversation, subtitled Interrogating Whiteness and Concepts of Identity. It’s the latest in the Spring Series from the Borris House Festival of Writing & Ideas. Dabiri is the author of the bestselling What White People Can Do Next, and Sissay is the poet and author whose moving memoir is titled My Name Is Why. They’ll discuss how society can get past identity politics, and show how education and accurate information are key to tackling racial intolerance and entrenched views.

The myth of race: Emma Dabiri. Photograph: Olivia Harris

Bloom at Home 2021

Thursday, June 3rd to Monday, June 7th, bordbiabloom.com

For the second year in a row the popular Bloom festival, which normally opens its doors in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, is going virtual, bringing the best of horticulture and garden design right into your potting shed over the bank holiday weekend. The focus is on giving you the advice and tips you need to maintain your own piece of paradise outside your back door, and Bloom has lined up lots of experts to share their knowledge and experience. Want to create your dream garden? Bloom is sharing seven award-winning designs you can recreate in your own space. Miriam O’Callaghan will host chats and Q&As on keeping your garden blooming, and the physical and mental benefits of gardening, with guests including the actor Aoibhinn Garrihy and the rugby star Peter O’Mahony. And the Bloom BBQ will feature Catherine Fulvio and Rory O’Connell giving you tips on how to keep the barbecue fires burning.