Beatyard 2019: Everything you need to know

Beatyard, at Dún Laoghaire Harbour in south Co Dublin this Saturday and Sunday, is one of those rare city-based events that aim to be all things to all people and actually hit the target, with acts and attractions for children as well as adults. The music veers towards the inordinately cool, with DJ sets on Friday from Todd Terje and Mount Kimbie, among others, on Saturday, and from New Jackson, among others, on Sunday; Saturday’s performers include Groove Armada, Jafaris and Soulé; Sunday’s include Chvrches, Erica-Cody and (after New Jackson has packed up his decks) David Kitt. There are also afternoon boat parties each day, for the salty dogs in the audience, and after-parties (split between Dún Laoghaire and Dublin).

Who is playing and when?

These are Beatyard’s official stage times – but be aware that some might change.

Saturday

Bodytonic main stage

1.15pm Dublin Circus Project

2.30pm Zaska

3.45pm Jafaris

5pm Soulé

6.15pm Joel Culpepper

7.45pm Todd Terje (DJ set)

9.15pm Groove Armada

Wigwam stage

1pm Family rave

2.30pm Fleetmac Wood

4pm Icarus (DJ set)

5pm DJ Yoda

6.30pm Leon Vynehall

8pm Mount Kimbie (DJ set)

9pm Grandmaster Flash

Lighthouse stage

Noon DJ Fresher Than Prince

1.50pm DJ Fresher Than Prince

3pm Electric Dream

4.15pm Electric Dream

5.30pm Acid Granny

7pm Sing for Your Dinner

8.45pm Sing For Your Dinner

Boat parties

3pm Gxrl Cøde

5pm District Mag’s Lil Yachty

Kidsyard

Noon-6pm Me and The Moon, Dublin Circus Project, Festijeux, Planet Science Kidz, Dabledoo, Geniemackers, Bricks4kidz and Discovery Playtime

Gamesyard

4-7pm Quiz and bingo with MC Sean

All day Arcades, table tennis, Back 9 mini golf, Ping Pong All Stars competition, shuffleboard

After-parties

Lighthouse Groove Armada DJ set and Bodytonic DJs

Wigwam (Dublin) DJ Yoda and Leon Vynehall

Sunday

Bodytonic main stage

1.15pm Playlist Choir

2.30pm David Kitt

3.45pm Erica-Cody

5pm The Congos

6.30pm Marc Rebillet

8pm Jungle

9.30pm Chvrches

Wigwam stage

1pm Family rave

2pm Toshín

3pm Miss Kate

4pm PrYmary Colours

5pm New Jackson (DJ set)

6.30pm SG Lewis (DJ set)

7.30pm Greg Wilson

9pm Krystal Klear

Lighthouse stage

12.30pm DJ Fresher Than Prince

2pm DJ Fresher Than Prince

3.15pm Malaki

4.30pm TBL8 Brass Band

6pm Improv Pro Wrasslin’

7.30pm Sing for Your Dinner

9pm Sing for Your Dinner

Boat parties

3pm Midnight Disco

5pm Yachty By Nature

Kidsyard

Noon-6pm Me and The Moon, Dublin Circus Project, Festijeux, Planet Science Kidz, Dabledoo, Geniemackers, Bricks4kidz and Discovery Playtime

Gamesyard

4-7pm Quiz and bingo with MC Sean

All day Arcades, table tennis, Back 9 mini golf, Ping Pong All Stars competition, shuffleboard

After-parties

Lighthouse Greg Wilson and Bodytonic DJs

Wigwam (Dublin) Krystal Klear, Miss Kate, Handsome Paddy and Seany B

What time should I arrive?

Each day kicks off at noon, as soon as the gates open, although the main stage doesn’t get going until 1.15pm. The headliners play at 9.15pm on Saturday and 9.30pm on Sunday.

How do I get there?

By train Dún Laoghaire station is opposite the festival site – aka the old Stena Line ferry terminal. That means you can hop on a southbound Dart from Dublin or a northbound Dart from Bray or Greystones, in Co Wicklow. Some other trains stop at Dún Laoghaire too.

By bus You can get to Dún Laoghaire on the 7, 8 and 46A routes from central Dublin, and on the 75 from Rathfarnham.

By car The festival has no on-site parking; you could park at the Bloomfield or Dún Laoghaire shopping centres, the DLR LexIcon Library or the Queen’s Road car park, but it won’t be cheap, and you’ll be competing for spaces with shoppers.

When does it all end?

Each day’s events finish at 10.30pm ; bars close at 10pm.

Are there any tickets left?

Yes. Weekend tickets cost €99 (plus an €11.24 fee) for adults; day tickets cost €59 (plus a €6.70 fee). Under-15s cost €5 (plus a 57c fee) per day. (They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.) Children aged 0-2 are free. You should buy tickets from accredited sources only. The festival’s main ticket page is here. You’ll need an extra ticket (€15 plus a €1.70 fee) for any of the boat parties or after-parties. This ticket page is here.

What’s the security?

Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted. All bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry.

What’s the weather forecast?

Saturday is due to be cloudy and mild, with the odd sunny spell and highest temperatures of 18 degrees. Sunday looks set to be fractionally warmer, with a little more sunshine – but some rain, too, in the late afternoon and evening.