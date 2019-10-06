Award-winning Belfast poet Ciarán Carson dies aged 70

The award-winning Belfast poet and novelist, Ciarán Carson, has died aged 70.

A member of Aosdána and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, he was one of the “Belfast Group” of poets in the 1960s which included Séamus Heaney, Michael Longley and Paul Muldoon.

His son Gerard said on social media that his father had “passed away peacefully” early on Sunday morning “surrounded by his loving family.”

“Such an amazing person who I learned so much from and will miss very dearly,” he said.

Born in Belfast in 1948, Ciarán Carson published 14 collections of poems, including The Irish For No, Belfast Confetti and The Twelfth of Never.

His prose writings included The Star Factory, a memoir of Belfast, Shamrock Tea (which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize) and a translation of The Táin.

His most recent collection of poetry, Still Life, was due to be published this month.

He was the recipient of a number of literary awards, including the TS Eliot Prize, the Forward Prize for Poetry and the The Irish Times Irish Literature Prize.

The Irish Times books editor Martin Doyle said it was “another great loss for Irish poetry”.

Mr Carson worked for the Arts Council of Northern Ireland from 1975 to 1998, where was responsible for traditional music and then literature.

In October 2003 he was appointed Professor of Poetry and Director of the Séamus Heaney Centre at Queen’s University, Belfast.

Many tributes were paid to Mr Carson on social media on Sunday morning.

He had “undeniably made Northern Ireland a richer place with his poetry,” Poetry Norther Ireland said.

The executive director of Belfast’s Lyric Theatre, Jimmy Fay, said he was so sorry to hear of the passing of the “extraordinary poet” who was “always a warm and brilliant presence.”

“To those of us of a certain generation, reading The Star Factory and Belfast Confetti was a lesson in how to understand the city we lived in,” said writer and producer Hugh Odling-Smee.

Author Jan Carson said it was “a pleasure to have known him, an education to have read him and an honour to have been constantly asked if we were related.”