Valentine's Day: A gentle Dublin love story played out on a bus

Sarah Bowie is a cartoonist, illustrator and co-founder of The Comics Lab, which in partnership with The Irish Times, is launching Ireland’s first Graphic Short Story Prize. Ten entries will be shortlisted by a panel of judges to be printed in an anthology, while the winner will be published in print in Ticket, and the runner-up on irishtimes.com. The entry deadline is Friday, March 8th. For full information see thecomicslab.ie

Sarah Bowie is a cartoonist, illustrator and co-founder of The Comics Lab. Her Seen and Heard in Dublin comic strip updates weekly on Instagram at @sarahbowieillustration and her latest picture book We’re going to the zoo! is in bookshops now