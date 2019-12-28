The week’s best exhibitions: From Glass Biennale to Tai Shani

Plus: Contemporary American art in Belfast and the Dún Laoghaire Open Exhibition

Ireland Glass Biennale, Dublin Castle

Ireland Glass Biennale, Dublin Castle

 

Ireland Glass Biennale Coach House Gallery, Dublin Castle Gardens, Dublin. Until January 7th
An extensive showcase of works by glass artists, designers and practitioners in glass. With an international catchment, selected from open call and by invitation by a three-person panel – Reino Liefkes, Diane C Wright and Paula Stokes. Co-funded by NCAD and Creative Europe.

Fiona Quill, Your House is on Fire I
Fiona Quill, Your House is on Fire I

LP at 20 – 20 years of Limerick Printmakers
Luan Gallery, Elliot Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Until February 9th
Since its foundation in 1999, Limerick Printmakers has been a creative hub and an important focus for many powerful artistic personalities. It is also testament to the dedication and resourcefulness of its LSAD graduate founders – Melissa O’Brien, Claire Boland and Kari Fry. With work by Dietrich Blodau, Gavin Hogg, David Lilburn, Des McMahon, Suzannah O’Reilly, Kate O’Shea, Fiona Quill, Jim Sheehy, Verona Stellet and many more.

Troy Michie, Ojitos, 2018
Troy Michie, Ojitos, 2018

On Refusal: Representation & Resistance in Contemporary American Art
The MAC, 10 Exchange St West, Belfast. Until Janaury 19th
Work by six artists working out of the United States, Paul Stephen Benjamin, Elliott Jerome Brown Jr, Aria Dean, Troy Michie, Arcmanoro Niles and Sable Elyse Smith, whose work addresses and challenges traditions of bodily representation in ways that configure “the body as a site of political enquiry.” Questions of “race, gender, sexuality and class.” Curator Clare Gormley sees the work as relevant way beyond the confines of the US – in Northern Ireland, for example.

Tai Shani, Tragodía
Tai Shani, Tragodía

Tai Shani: Tragodía
Temple Bar Gallery, 5-9 Temple Bar, Dublin. Until February 15th
Tai Shani’s virtual reality play cum sculptural installation is a fragmentary, fantastical narrative involving a ghost child, a cat called Oedipuss and various other characters. We might infer that the ghost child is being recalled to life from a near-death experience following an accident. The characters and story unfold in “an infinite celestial expanse.” Shani was one of the four Turner Prize-winners in 2019.

Utopia Dystopia, dlr Lexicon
Utopia Dystopia, dlr Lexicon

Utopia Dystopia – dlr Open Exhibition 2019
dlr Lexicon Municipal Gallery, Dún Laoghaire. Until January 26th
Artists from the area – Dún Laoghaire Rathdown – were invited to submit work on the utopia dystopia theme – a broad canvas, given that the world is usually rife with examples of both. And Aoife Ruane set about crafting a show based on what they offered.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.