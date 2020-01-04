The week’s best art exhibitions: collaborations and celebrations

The Yalta Game: Myrid Carten, Susan MacWilliam and archive photographs by James Glass

Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, until January 25th, regionalculturalcentre.com

Declan Sheehan curates a fascinating exhibition bringing together Susan MacWilliam’s work on the extraordinary life of Derry-born writer Kathleen Coyle (1886-1952), Myrid Carten’s multi-screen reassembly, in Web III, of her film Wishbone on “obsession, authenticity, memory in the lives of young women today”, and 19th-century Derry photographer James Glass’s portrait images.

Michael Cullen, Death in Venice, or, Let’s Send in the Clowns, oil on linen, Taylor Galleries

Seasonal Colour: Group exhibition

Taylor Galleries, Kildare St, Dublin, until January 25th

It’s well worth visiting the Taylor’s winter group show for its exceptional line-up of diverse talents – and there is an emphasis on colour. It includes pieces by Patricia Burns, Peter Burns, Gerard Cox, William Crozier, Michael Cullen, John Doherty, Fionnuala D’Arcy, Melita Denaro, Martin Gale, Bernadette Kiely, Mary Lohan, Jane O’Malley, Louise Nieland, Ann Quinn, Seán McSweeney, Charles Tyrrell and more. Enough said.

Frank Rafter: ‘Railway Bridge’, aquatint, 2019. Changes, The Source, Thurles Winter Open Exhibiiton, Rua Red

Hollanders Workshop Prints, New York (SOP)

Limerick City Gallery, Carnegie Building, Pery Sq, Limerick, until January 26th, gallery.limerick.ie

For several years in the 1970s, Jim Sheehy was at the heart of one of the most important fine art print studios of the time, Hollanders on New York’s lower east side. Now Sheehy has generously gifted copies of lithographs by a number of high-profile artists produced at Hollanders. That includes Pierre Alichinsky, Wilem de Kooning, Sam Francis, Jasper Johns, Robert Indiana, James Rosenquist and many more.

James Rosenquist, Silver Skies, 1970, lithograph, Gifted by Jim Sheehy to the Permanent Collection, Limerick City Gallery

Changes: Group exhibition

The Source Arts Centre, Thurles, Co Tipperary, until January 18th, thesourceartscentre.ie

A show that traces the thread of connection between a number of artists including Padraig Leahy, Anne Deering, Daniel Ryan, Slainne Linnane and Frank Rafter. The connection? They all attended a post-Leaving Cert course in art and design at Coláiste Mhuire co-ed, Thurles, after which they fanned out across the country pursuing a variety of third-level interests, from painting and sculpture to animation and design.

Winter Open Exhibiiton, Rua Red

Winter Open 2019

Rua Red, South Dublin Arts Centre, Tallaght, Dublin, until January 24th, ruared.ie/gallery

One of the innovations in this year’s open exhibition is the purchase of some of the works on view to form an art collection (with pieces on view on rotation in the building). Selectors Helen MacMahon, Anita Griffin, Orla McGovern and Hugh McCarthy applied themselves to the largest entry to date. The show includes work by nearly 50 established and emerging artists.