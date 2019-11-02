The best visual art shows this week

TULCA 2019: Tactical Magic

Various venues Galway, until November 17th

This year’s curator is artist, researcher and curator Kerry Guinan who has specialised in interventions in gallery and other social spaces, with an eye to testing the sociological role of contemporary art practice. Her eclectic line-up of artists includes Diana Copperwhite, Anri Sala, Helen Mac Mahon, Jesse Jones, Linda Pense, Martina O’Brien, Michelle Doyle, Mark Cullen, Michael Fortune, Natalie Beylis, and ambient black metal alchemists From the Bogs of Aughiska

The Redaction Trilogy

Kennedy Browne (Gareth Kennedy and Sarah Browne). Hugh Lane Gallery, Parnell Sq North, Dublin until January 26th, 2020 hughlane.ie

A survey show marking 15 years of the collaborative partnership of Gareth Kennedy and Sarah Browne, featuring three installations addressing contemporary issues in the areas of labour and politics in relation to exponential developments in pervasive technology and social media. The three research-based pieces are How Capital Moves (2010), The Myth of the Many in the One (2013) and Real World Harm (2018).

Our Choice Our World

Group exhibition. Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise

The curatorial team involved in putting this show together is made up of students in fifth and sixth class at Scoil Bhríde Primary School in Mountrath. They had their pick of Kevin Kavanagh Gallery’s online storeroom. One of their most popular choices was Dermot Seymour’s Great Protestant Cow of Aghalee. Thematically, the environment, animals, landscape and home were prominent. Artists include Stephen Loughman, Kathy Tynan, Cecilia Danell, Diana Copperwhite, Robert Armstrong and more.

Anthony Scott

New Sculpture. Solomon Fine Art, Balfe St (Next to the Westbury) until November 23rd solomonfineart.ie

Anthony Scott, Hunter of Horseback, bronze

Anthony Scott has attracted quite a following for his stylised animal sculptures. While the animal imagery that appeals to him stems from his background, he was decisively influenced by the way Irish myths and legends provided another, narrative dimension. This show see him broaden from animal to human subjects with a series of “Hunter” figures.

FOLD / UNFOLD

Vanya Lambrecht Ward. Linenhall Arts Centre, Linenhall St, Castlebar, Co. Mayo until November 23rd thelinenhall.com

From Fold/Unfold, Linenhall

Vanya Lambrecht Ward has worked in theatre and television and is currently a resident artist at The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon. With a particular interest in the built environment, she has employed photography, sculpture, painting and, as here, paper. Paper, that is, as a sculptural material. Origami jumps from two dimensions to three, a usefully concrete feat in an increasingly flat and virtual world. The show is directed primarily at the younger visitor.