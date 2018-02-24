The best visual art shows and exhibitions this week

Louise Neiland: Calibration

Taylor Galleries, 16 Kildare St, Dublin Until March 10 taylorgalleries.ie

Infused with an air of surreal mystery, Louise Neiland’s impeccable made paintings hint at the process of getting one’s bearings, figuring out where you are and what is going on. Events – fires, storms – galvanise the landscape. There are intimations of measurement and monitoring and experimental devices. We contemplate from a distance and at a distance, but remain unsure of our own position.

True Grit: Painter-printmakers

The Graphic Studio Gallery, Cope St, Temple Bar, Dublin graphicstudiodublin.com

The Graphic Studio’s invited artists programme has produced a series of, mostly, carborundum prints by an extensive and diverse group of painters, from Elizabeth Blackadder to Louis le Brocquy, Nick Miller to William Crozier. Mostly carborundum because, in preserving the immediacy of the artist’s touch, it is seen as the most painterly print medium. This show rounds up a good sample of the work produced by painters working in close collaboration with the studio’s highly skilled printmakers.

The Witches Knickers Project

The Russell Gallery, New Quay, Burrin, Co Clare Until March 3 russellgallery.net

Witches knickers are, colloquially, the tattered remains of plastic bags snagged on trees and other objects in the landscape. This show offers artists’ responses to the engendered by the plague of single-use plastics unleashed on the environment. It is the culmination of an experimental workshop by Kava (Kinvara Area Visual Arts) and includes paintings, drawings, sculptures and mixed media work.

Nicolene van Harskamp: Englishes

Project Arts Centre, East Essex St, Temple Bar, Dublin Until March 31 projectartscentre.ie

Nicolene van Harskamp’s ongoing project documents and responds to the dissolution of spoken English into an indefinite number of variations – myriad Englishes. It includes interviews, performances and fictions, and a video installation, PDGN, in which she proposes a “global link language for the future.”

Like Me

Alice Hanratty, Kian Benson Bailes, Eleanor McCaughey. The Dock, St George’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim Until March 31 thedock.ie

The third in a series of shows featuring artists at varying stages of their careers. All those included make works that refer to “the body and human experience, through historical and contemporary lenses.” That includes painting, “elements such as the frieze … and newer processes of collage, assemblage and the digital deconstruction of the image.”