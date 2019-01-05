The best art exhibitions running across the country

Dissolving Histories – New Narratives

Co-curated with artist and academic Paul Seawright, the second in an annual series of shows investigating “the notion of history itself.” Pauline Rowan’s photographic work explores “sanctuary and the home.”

In Jan Mc Cullough’s video Vision Board Party participants visualize and hope to satisfy their desires.

Helena Hamilton’s interactive and other work explores our occupancy of physical space and Gail Mahon speculates on memory, identity and how we interact with the world.

Golden Thread Gallery, 84-94 Great Patrick St, Belfast until January 22nd goldenthreadgallery.co.uk

Sculptural installation by Helena Hamilton from Dissolving Histories

Somewhere Between Perception and Reality

A consideration of how we nearly always have to look beyond appearances to get at the core of things, all the more so in an era of misinformation and fake news.

Hugh Cummins, Jordi Fornies, Conrad Frankel, Claire Halpin, Eoin Mac Lochlainn, Miriam McConnon and Yanny Petters are among the participants.

Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark St (beside Belvedere College), Dublin until February 17th oliviercornetgallery.com

Manmade, Millennium Court Arts Centre

Manmade

As the world becomes choked with unrecyclable plastics, a timely exploration of how the plastic plague is impacting on the oceans and the creatures inhabiting them.

The artists are Kathryn Nelson, Julie McGowan, Sandra Turley, Kate Ritchie, Niamh McCann and Mitch Conlon.

Millennium Court Arts Centre, William St, Portadown, Co Armagh until January 23rd millenniumcourt.org

Winter Wanderer

Though based in Galway, Cecilia Danell is from Sweden and her recent paintings are largely based on walks in the landscape surrounding her family’s farm in Sweden.

She works from photographs taken during these walks. While the landscape is emphatically present in the work, there’s also an implication that our notion of landscape is a fabrication, as the surface of the paint seems to melt and unravel.

The theatricality of the way we represent things to ourselves is perhaps her underlying preoccupation.

Kevin Kavanagh Gallery, Chancery Lane, Dublin From January 10th – February 12th kevinkavanaghgallery.ie

From The Spaces Between Us, Bourn Vincent Gallery

The Spaces Between Us

An exhibition taking its cue from Bearing Witness, an interdisciplinary symposium of concealed pregnancy, concealment of birth and infanticide.

Curated by Dr Amanda Gardiner, the exhibition consists of a series of sensitive considerations of a traumatic range of experiences.

With work by Sarah Elson, Sarah Mills, Helen Seiver, Dr Mace Francis and Eva Fernandez.

Bourn Vincent Gallery, Foundation Building, Plassey, University of Limerick Limerick until February 18th ul.ie