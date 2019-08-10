The best art exhibitions from around the country

Slides

Photographic portraits of musicians during Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2018, made in a purpose-built studio in Droichead Arts Centre and in the halls, bars and streets of the town by Kate Nolan (in collaboration with fiddle player Gerry O’Connor). The title refers both to the form of traditional fiddle tune in 12/8 time and the late, lamented colour slide film format.

Kate Nolan and Gerry O’Connor, Droichead Arts Centre, Stockwell Street, Drogheda, Co Louth. Until September 28th. droichead.com

Galvanise

Cork-based James L Hayes explores the grey area between art and artisan via the casting process in a series of sculptures, installations and film. He teases out the nature of the translation of manual and industrial skills into massively commodified art objects. Siobhán Mooney curated the exhibition.

James L Hayes. The Mart Gallery, Rathmines, Dublin. Until September 5th. mart.ie

Circadian Rhythms: Contemporary art and biological time

In association with the APC Microbiome Centre, Chris Clarke and Fiona Kearney curate a show that takes as its starting point the fact that life on earth is tied into a 24-hour cycle. Works by Maarten Baas, David Beattie, Suki Chan, Tehching Hsieh, Jitish Kallat, Caoimhe Kilfeather, Barbara Knezevic, Michael Landy, Rivane Neuenschwander and Michael John Whelan explore our experience of and relationship with circadian rhythms. Plus an insight into the Microbiome Centre’s research on the connections between gut microbes and circadian rhythms.

Group exhibition. The Lewis Glucksman Gallery, University College Cork. Until November 3rd. glucksman.org

WAR – Working Artists Roscommon

Work by the six founding members of Working Artists Roscommon: Frances Crowe, Joseph Cuniffe, Honor Fitzgerald, Dympna Molloy, Noel Molloy and Anne Rigney. The exhibition is the Percent of Art project marking the opening of the new extension at the Arts Centre and includes installation, painting, sculpture and performance (two performances by Noel Molloy).

Group exhibition. Roscommon Arts Centre, Circular Road, Roscommon town. Until October 4th. roscommonartscentre.ie

Noise of Silence: Japanese Art Now

An ambitious selection of contemporary Japanese art including a 17m-long “mud painting” as well as sculpture, video, performance, painting, video and photography. GT’s director Peter Richards co-curated with Nozomu Ogawa (Art Centre Ongoing, Tokyo) and Belfast-based artist Shiro Masuyama. The emphasis is on variety, and there is a programme of participatory activities.

Golden Thread Gallery, 84-94 Great Patrick Street, Belfast. Until September 28th. gtgallery.co.uk