Strange Bedfellows and stocking fillers: this week’s best visual arts

Check out the Christmas exhibitions, and pick up some artworks for under €500
Cattle in Winter, Phoenix Park, Oil on board, John Skelton. Jorgensen Fine Art

Cattle in Winter, Phoenix Park, Oil on board, John Skelton. Jorgensen Fine Art

 

CHRISTMAS EXHIBITION
Jorgensen Gallery, 35 Molesworth St, Dublin Until December 22 jorgensenfineart.com
A carefully chosen collection of works covering a wide range of Irish painting and sculpture, and reaching further afield. Camille Souter, John Skelton, Evie Hone, Nevill Johnson, Colin Watson, Maria Levinge, Catherine Greene and Rowan Gillespie are among those featured. For comparable shows see Solomon Fine Art and Gormley’s Fine Art.

CHRISTMAS STOCKING FILLERS 2018
The Doorway Gallery, 24 South Frederick St, Dublin Until December 24th (gallery reopens January 7th) thedoorwaygallery.com
Works by gallery artists, including Lucy Doyle, Pete Monaghan, Corine Ko. Alison Dickson, Gadge Roberts, Nathan Nevin, Rikki van den Berg, Dave West, Christina Bergoglio and Cormac O’Leary, all priced under €500. The gallery is also showing prints at Nutgrove Shopping Centre, Rathfarnham until Christmas Eve.

STRANGE BEDFELLOWS
PhD|MFA Interim Exhibition. The Gallery, Burren College of Art, Newtown Castle, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare. Until January 18th burrencollege.ie
A work-in-progress show by six artists in all, second-year MFAs Perrin Duncan, Katie Kramer, Morgan Madison and Katlyn Webster, and PhD students Tanya de Paor and Kelly Klaasmeyer. Six artists, six distinctively different voices.

AESTHETIC DISTANCE
Vera Ryklova. Triskel Arts Centre, 14A Tobin Street, Cork Until January 28th triskelartscentre.ie
Vera Ryklova’s staged self-portraits – or, perhaps, selves-portraits – are intended as an “exploration of desire and the sense of self within the concept of social and cultural belonging” or “performance and the sociology of the self”. From the Czech Republic, Ryklova has been based in Ireland since 2007 and studied photography at DLIADT.

OUTER EDGES
Megan Eustace and Ita Freeney. The Irish Architectural Archive, 45 Merrion Sq, Dublin Until December 15th iarc.ie
Ita Freeney’s subtly atmospheric paintings are based on the landscape around her, where she finds the “contrast between air and solid ground, the natural and urban, the lyrical and hard-edged, the visible and vanishing, the transient and fixed”. Figure drawings by Megan Eustace are inspired by the “baroque rhythms” of Rubens’s dance-like paintings of groups of women, “vigorous giants”.

