Electric Picnic announces €5,000 visual-arts bursary for 2018 festival

Electric Picnic has announced the return of Diva, its artist-in-residence programme, for the 2018 festival, which runs in Stradbally, Co Laois, from August 31st to September 2nd.

The Diva – or Diverse Individual Visual Artist – programme, now in its third year, shares €5,000 among up to four artists so they can exhibit an existing work to the 55,000-strong audience. But first Electric Picnic wants them to reimagine it for the unique festival environment. “We are throwing the net wide, looking for works that are thought provoking or works that are simply beautiful. Works from all mediums, styles and philosophies are welcomed.”

The winners will live and work on site for part of the build phase of the festival in order to adapt their work, which must be installed and completed by August 24th. They’ll need to use their own materials and structures, and the process will involve talking to event organisers, to ensure the reimagined artworks suit the festival environment.

What do past Divas say?

“Being a part of Diva, and working with some truly talented artists and curators, was the best possible opportunity for an eager 20-year-old artist,” says Paul O’Connell. “The programme pushed me to explore new methods of display, finish, scale and collaboration that I would have never dared attempt alone. Electric Picnic as a venue is the most amazing place to exhibit work and feel creativity in the air. If it weren’t for Diva I wouldn’t have the confidence I now have as a visual artist.”

Alan Meredith says: “The Diva programme allowed me develop a new outdoor sculpture and to showcase my work to a large audience. The application process was no-nonsense and allowed the freedom necessary to explore new ideas.’’

Ellie Niblock says: “Taking part in Diva was a wonderful platform for me as an artist to create a large-scale installation. There was great support there, and it was a very enjoyable experience.”

To apply, email a description of the work and how you might adapt it, along with photographs of the piece and a short biography, to sorcha@eventdesignstudio.ie