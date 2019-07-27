The Liffey Swim: How Jack B Yeats and his painting won an Olympic medal for Ireland

To celebrate the 100th Liffey Swim, An Post is releasing a stamp featuring Yeats’s painting

Liam Ryan

The Jack B Yeats painting.

The Jack B Yeats painting.

 

The cultural significance of the Liffey Swim in Irish life is underlined by the Jack B Yeats painting of the same name, which captured the 1923 race and went on to win the first Olympic medal for the Irish Free State when it won silver at the 1924 Olympics in Paris.

Art, broken down in five categories, featured as a medal competition at Olympic Games between 1910 and 1948. Entered paintings had to be inspired by sport, and Yeats also entered Before The Start, an oil painting of three jockeys before a race began.

The Olympic silver medal that Jack B Yeats was awarded in 1924 for his painting The Liffey Swim.
The Olympic silver medal that Jack B Yeats was awarded in 1924 for his painting The Liffey Swim.

Who beat Yeats? The gold medal winner was Jean Jacoby from Luxembourg. He submitted and won for three paintings: Corner, Depart and Rugby.

The Liffey Swim oil painting, now hanging in the National Gallery, features spectators watching the race as the swimmers are approaching O’Connell Bridge. The man wearing the brown fedora is thought to be Yeats, and the woman in the yellow hat, his wife Cottie.

The painting inspires current competitors, as 2015 winner Donncha O Siadhail explains. “When our son Ronan was born, he was born in the Rotunda. On the third floor, as I was walking down to meet him, there’s a picture of the Liffey Swim just up on the wall. Every year I’m in the Liffey I’m thinking of that painting.”

To celebrate the 100th Liffey Swim, An Post is bringing out a €1 stamp featuring the Yeats painting. Last week, as part of its publicity for the 100th race, Leinster Open Sea recreated the painting on the city’s quays.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.