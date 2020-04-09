Paints at the ready! Enter The Irish Times children’s art competition

Paints, pencils, crayons and markers at the ready! The Irish Times is inviting children to enter our “isolation art” competition with a painting or drawing based on your experience of how life has changed in recent weeks. The competition will be judged by children’s illustrator and environmentalist Don Conroy (who has been sharing tips for getting creative on his YouTube channel and website, donconroy.com).

The competition will be judged by children’s illustrator and environmentalist Don Conroy.

It could be a picture of the view from your window, a person you are missing a lot, an activity you have enjoyed doing recently, something you are looking forward to doing when you can go out to play or go back to school again, or anything else inspired by your experience of the last few weeks.

The closing date for entries is 12 noon on Monday, April 20th. A selection of our favourite pictures will be published in the Irish Times Magazine and on irishtimes.com on May 2nd, and the winners will receive book vouchers from Dubray Books.

How to enter

When you have finished your picture, you should scan or photograph it - or ask your mum or dad to do it - and upload it using this form below. Please include your name, age and a few sentences about the picture, what it shows and why you drew it.

Closing date for entries is 12 noon on Monday, April 20th.

Technical information

Format: Entries should be high-quality Jpeg files.

File size: Each image should ideally be 1MB or larger and not smaller than 500KB. If you are sending it from a smartphone, please be sure to select “Large Size” or “Original Size” if prompted.

Terms and conditions

1. The promoter is The Irish Times DAC, The Irish Times Building, 24-28 Tara Street, Dublin, D02 CX89.

Enter your picture here

2. Employees or agents of The Irish Times and their families or other persons connected with this promotion are not eligible to enter.

3. The competition is open to children aged 16 years and under.

4. Entries must be submitted by a parent, guardian or adult over the age of 18 on the child’s behalf.

5. All entries must include a valid email address of a parent, guardian or adult over the age of 18.

6. All entries must be sent via the electronic form provided, before 12 noon on Monday, April 20th 2020.

7. The Judges’ decision is final and binding in all matters, and no correspondence will be entered into.

8. By entering the competition and submitting a picture, you hereby grant The Irish Times a licence to use that picture for the purpose of promoting the competition within the newspaper and online in printed and electronic formats. The Irish Times may also use the picture for the promotion of any other competition with The Irish Times in both print and online.

9. Entry to this competition shall be deemed full and unconditional acceptance of the Terms & Conditions.

10. The promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms & Conditions.

11. These Terms & Conditions shall be governed by the laws of Ireland and subject to the jurisdiction of the Irish courts.

12. The prizes are book tokens for Dubray Books to the value of €50 and €100. The prizes are nontransferable. No cash alternatives will be offered.

13. Our full privacy policy is here.