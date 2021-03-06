Johnny Ronan replies to Frank McDonald: Tall buildings must be part of Dublin’s future

Dublin City Council’s lasting contribution to the Dublin docklands has been a mismanaged transition from decay to banality – a grey city quarter by the grey suits, celebrated and upheld by dusty armchair critics like Frank McDonald.

The real “two fingers” to Dublin – to quote McDonald’s op-ed of last weekend – is the out-of-touch, not-fit-for-purpose planning scheme that governs the (under)development of this “stump city”. Like McDonald, the Docklands Strategic Development Zone is a relic and deserves to be left in the past.