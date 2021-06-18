From a cliff house to a castle: Help choose Ireland’s best new architecture

RIAI Public Choice Award 2021 shortlist features almost 40 building projects

RIAI Public Choice Award 2021: voting is open until Friday, July 2nd

Thirty-nine Irish architectural projects, including King John’s Castle in Carlingford, the Butler Gallery in Kilkenny and Dublin Bus’s Broadstone garage, have been shortlisted for the 2021 RIAI Public Choice Award, voting for which begins today and is open until Friday, July 2nd.

The practices that have been nominated include O’Donnell + Tuomey, McCullough Mulvin, Grafton Architects, Scott Tallon Walker, and Henry J Lyons.

Their wide-ranging projects, which also include private homes around Ireland, were selected by the competition’s judges after an open call for entries. All had to have been practically completed between January 1st, 2020, and December 31st, 2020.

The Public Choice prize is part of the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland’s annual awards, which are now in their 32nd year. You can see all of the nominees, and vote for them, here.

RIAI contender: McCullough Mulvin Architects’ Butler Gallery, in Kilkenny. Photograph: Ros Kavanagh
RIAI contender: Ryan W Kennihan’s Baltrasna House, in Co Dublin. Photograph: Aisling McCoy
RIAI contender: Graham O’Sullivan’s Coal Lane House, in Dublin
RIAI contender: McCullough Mulvin’s Thapar University Learning Laboratory, in India
RIAI contender: Karen Brownlee Architects’ Cliff House, in Co Dublin
