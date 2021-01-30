Frank McDonald: The ‘Planning Industrial Complex’ is in overdrive in Dublin

Proper planning and sustainable development have effectively been abandoned

Frank McDonald
Even though Dublin City Council had designated several areas for taller buildings in the city plan, its own planners seem to think they are almost compelled to approve random eruptions of high-rise buildings wherever developers want to build them. Photograph: Getty Images

Even though Dublin City Council had designated several areas for taller buildings in the city plan, its own planners seem to think they are almost compelled to approve random eruptions of high-rise buildings wherever developers want to build them. Photograph: Getty Images

Week after week, trolley-loads of documentation are wheeled into the offices of An Bord Pleanála on Dublin’s Marlborough Street full of architects’ drawings, planning consultants’ reports, environmental impact statements and all the rest of it, seeking to justify wild high-rise housing schemes that would change the face and feel of the city forever.

The “planning industrial complex”, as architect Alan Mee has dubbed it, is not just at work in Dublin – it’s in overdrive.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.