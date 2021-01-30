Frank McDonald: The ‘Planning Industrial Complex’ is in overdrive in Dublin
Proper planning and sustainable development have effectively been abandoned
Even though Dublin City Council had designated several areas for taller buildings in the city plan, its own planners seem to think they are almost compelled to approve random eruptions of high-rise buildings wherever developers want to build them. Photograph: Getty Images
Week after week, trolley-loads of documentation are wheeled into the offices of An Bord Pleanála on Dublin’s Marlborough Street full of architects’ drawings, planning consultants’ reports, environmental impact statements and all the rest of it, seeking to justify wild high-rise housing schemes that would change the face and feel of the city forever.
The “planning industrial complex”, as architect Alan Mee has dubbed it, is not just at work in Dublin – it’s in overdrive.