Frank McDonald: Johnny Ronan’s docklands towers give ‘two fingers’ to Dublin

Opinion: The development would stand head and shoulders above the city skyline

Frank McDonald

Ronan Group Real Estate is looking for KPMG to relocate to its Waterfront South Central scheme

Ronan Group Real Estate is looking for KPMG to relocate to its Waterfront South Central scheme

For all of its vertical green drapery and tree-planted terraces, there is nothing revolutionary about the proposed Waterfront South Central mega-scheme 

Even by the bloated standards of Strategic Housing Development (SHD) applications, the volume of verbiage spewed out in support of Johnny Ronan’s Waterfront South Central mega-scheme has reached epic proportions.

It almost matches the Manhattan scale of what has been proposed for the brownfield site on Dublin’s North Wall Quay once occupied by Tilestyle’s warehouse and Tedcastle’s coalyard.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.