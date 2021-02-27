Frank McDonald: Johnny Ronan’s docklands towers give ‘two fingers’ to Dublin

For all of its vertical green drapery and tree-planted terraces, there is nothing revolutionary about the proposed Waterfront South Central mega-scheme

Even by the bloated standards of Strategic Housing Development (SHD) applications, the volume of verbiage spewed out in support of Johnny Ronan’s Waterfront South Central mega-scheme has reached epic proportions.

It almost matches the Manhattan scale of what has been proposed for the brownfield site on Dublin’s North Wall Quay once occupied by Tilestyle’s warehouse and Tedcastle’s coalyard.