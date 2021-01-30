Fintan O’Toole: Dublin city – facing its third great abandonment – must be reimagined

Dublin’s inner city could soon become a ghost town – or reoccupied as a living public space

The pandemic is a harsh searchlight. It doesn’t just change things – it reveals them. And among the things it has exposed most starkly is the terrible lack of a long-term vision for one of Ireland’s great treasures – the city centre of Dublin.

The coronavirus will speed up changes that have been under way for at least a decade. More people will work from home, so what will become of the office blocks?