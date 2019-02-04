A Dublin commute: ‘Marmite fake tans, lovers rowing and kissing couples, feet on seats’

Sarah Bowie is a cartoonist, illustrator and co-founder of The Comics Lab, which in partnership with The Irish Times, has launched Ireland’s first Graphic Short Story Prize. Ten entries will be shortlisted by a panel of judges to be printed in an anthology, while the winner will be published in print in Ticket, The Irish Times’ culture magazine, and the runner-up on irishtimes.com. The entry deadline is Friday, March 8th. For full information see thecomicslab.ie

Originally published as part of the Guardian’s The Illustrated City series. Sarah Bowie’s Seen and Heard in Dublin comic strip updates weekly on Instagram at @sarahbowieillustration and her latest picture book We’re going to the zoo! is in bookshops now