Adam Garcia: On My Culture Radar

Actor and dancer on the weird mind of Bill Bailey, the art scene in Berlin and the productions of Matthew Bourne

Shilpa Ganatra

Adam Gracia will launch PERFORM, Ireland’s first performing arts festival which runs from 15th-17th February 2019 in the RDS.

Adam Gracia will launch PERFORM, Ireland’s first performing arts festival which runs from 15th-17th February 2019 in the RDS.

 

Current favourite book

I’m reading Noam Chomsky’s How the World Works. He’s amazing, I’m obsessed with him. It’s quite extraordinary to hear his takes, he thinks on a much bigger level than most of us and he’s quite unscrupulous with it. In this book, he talks particularly about the American government. It’s a thoroughly depressing but invaluable read.

Restaurant

Cottage Point Inn in Sydney is an amazing restaurant where my wife and I got engaged. You can either drive or catch a sea plane there, and the restaurant is in something like a gazebo. They offer an elaborate tasting menu with wine pairings - the cheese course at the end is ridiculously good. There’s a whole national park around you too, so the view is exquisite, the food is delicious and it’s all just terribly romantic. 

Comedian

I always default to Bill Bailey. I love weirdness and he’s the weirdest of the weird. I saw him a couple of years ago on tour in London. You watch him and you get a fascinating insight into how his mind works. And I like that mind. 

Theatre show 

The last one I absolutely loved was when [the choreographer] Matthew Bourne produced The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells in London. Whenever I go and see a Matthew Bourne production I’m blown away by everything in it, from the production design, to obviously the choreography, and the performances that he manages to construct without words. It’s staggering. No wonder he was knighted. 

Artist/designer

I quite like the late Fred Cress. He won the Archibald Prize in Australia. He’s quite subversive. 

City

My favourite city in Europe is Berlin. It has everything and it’s so civilised. You can wake up at 4am and feel like having a soup and a sandwich and there will be a place open. Plus it’s so fun, artistic and cultured. I remember going to an artists’ residence in a disused tower block near the river which was open to the public so you could see where the artists worked and lived. They’d show you films that they’d made or sculptures they were creating. Hopefully it’s still there and has not become a car park. 

Film

Because Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is about trying to win over corruption, that’s pretty relevant. It has my favourite actors in it: Sam Rockwell, who’s just splendid all the time; Woody Harrelson, who is one of those actors who’s seemingly underrated but everyone rates him; and Frances McDormand, who is spellbinding. I remember watching her in Fargo as a pregnant Minnesotan thinking, “who is this incredible person”. 

Social media profile 

The Fat Jewish (@thefatjewish) on Instagram is a constant source of lols, as the kids would say. He does social commentary. All his posts are sardonic and invariably rude. But he’s very funny. He has 10 million followers and growing. 

TV show

The Handmaid’s Tale. I’m a Margaret Atwood fan anyway, I love her other books like the Blind Assassin and the MaddAddam trilogy. She’s the queen of dystopia. She’s somewhat prescient in her creations, and it’s terrifying. Maybe Trump read Margaret Atwood and thought “hey, this is a great idea”. At least that would make him well-read. 

Adam Garcia will present workshops at Perform, Ireland’s first performing arts festival between February 15th and 17th. See performireland.ie for more.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.