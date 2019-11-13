Actor and comedian Niall Tóibín dies aged 89

Actor and comedian Niall Tóibín died in Dublin on Wednesday after a long illness. His death occurred just over a week before his 90th birthday.

A well-known stage and screen performer in both straight and comic roles, he was familiar from Ryan’s Daughter, Bracken, The Ballroom of Romance, The Irish RM, Caught in a Free State, Ballykissangel, Far and Away, and Veronica Guerin. He also played Brendan Behan at the Abbey and on Broadway.

Tóibín was awarded honorary lifetime membership of the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) in 2011, the Freedom of his native Cork city in 2015, and in 2010 he was honoured with a Doctor of Arts from University College Cork. RTÉ recently commissioned a documentary on his life from film maker Brian Reddin, which is to be broadcast later this year.

Tóibín was predeceased by his wife, Judy, and is survived by his children Seán, Muireann, Aisling, Sighle and Fiana and his seven grandchildren.

He worked in both English and Irish,on radio, stage, television and cinema during his career, which began in radio drama in the 1950s. His most recent production for RTÉ Drama on One was 2020 by John Boorman in 2011.

Career highlights from the stage include playing Andy in the original production of Lovers by Brian Friel at The Gate Theatre; Behan in the original adaptation of Borstal Boy at the Abbey Theatre and on Broadway; and Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett at the National Theatre, London.

On film and television he was Fr “Mack” MacAnally in the BBC series Ballykissangel; Slipper in The Irish RM; Fr Mackay in Brideshead Revisited.

In films he played O’Keeffe in Ryan’s Daughter in 1970 and Judge Ballaugh in Veronica Guerin in 2003. He played Sleamhnan in Poitin, the Irish language film by Bob Quinn